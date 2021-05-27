Cancel
Ayden, NC

Weather Forecast For Ayden

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Ayden: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;

Ayden, NC
Get weather-ready — Ayden’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ayden: Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while isolated rain showers during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Beaufort County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 06:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Onslow; Duplin; East Carteret; Greene; Inland Onslow; Jones; Lenoir; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Martin; Northern Craven; Northern Outer Banks; Pamlico; Pitt; Southern Craven; Tyrrell; Washington; West Carteret INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY West winds gusting 20 to 30 mph and minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30 percent will lead to an elevated danger of rapid fire spread this afternoon. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily available.
Martin County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Martin, Pitt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Martin; Pitt A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL PITT AND SOUTHWESTERN MARTIN COUNTIES At 600 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Robersonville, or 12 miles west of Williamston, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Williamston, Robersonville, Gold Point, Parmele and Everetts.
Pitt County, NCWITN

Storms across east knock trees down

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Storms Tuesday night caused damage across Eastern Carolina. There was damage in Simpson and Bell Arthur in Pitt County. Viewers shared pictures with WITN of several large trees that were uprooted and fences ripped apart. One viewer in the Juniper Landing community in Simpson says their...