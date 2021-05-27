Rainy forecast for Deatsville? Jump on it!

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, south central and east central Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Elmore A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR ELMORE COUNTY At 621 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Speed to Montgomery, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. This line of storms has a history of producing high winds and wind damage. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Prattville, Millbrook, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Elmore, Coosada, Deatsville, Eclectic, Santuck, Titus, Emerald Mountain, Ten Cedar Estates, Dexter, Weoka Mills, Jordan Lake, Blue Ridge, Kowaliga Bridge, Welona, Martin Dam and Western Lake Martin. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH