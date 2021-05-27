Rainy forecast for Deatsville? Jump on it!

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Elmore The National Weather Service in Birmingham has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Elmore County in east central Alabama * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 922 PM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Montgomery, Prattville, Millbrook, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Elmore, Coosada, Deatsville, Eclectic, Blue Ridge, Emerald Mountain, Jordan Lake, Wallsboro, Claud, Jordan Dam, Ware, Wetumpka Municipal Airport, Speigner and Holtville. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED