Deatsville, AL

Rainy forecast for Deatsville? Jump on it!

Posted by 
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(DEATSVILLE, AL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Deatsville Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Deatsville (AL) Weather Channel

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Deatsville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Deatsville: Wednesday, May 12: Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Thursday, May 13: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Elmore County, ALweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Elmore by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, south central and east central Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Elmore A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR ELMORE COUNTY At 621 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Speed to Montgomery, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. This line of storms has a history of producing high winds and wind damage. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Prattville, Millbrook, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Elmore, Coosada, Deatsville, Eclectic, Santuck, Titus, Emerald Mountain, Ten Cedar Estates, Dexter, Weoka Mills, Jordan Lake, Blue Ridge, Kowaliga Bridge, Welona, Martin Dam and Western Lake Martin. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Autauga County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Autauga, Elmore by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Autauga; Elmore SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN AUTAUGA AND WEST CENTRAL ELMORE COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 553 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Booth, or near Prattville, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Prattville, Millbrook, Elmore, Coosada, Deatsville, Autaugaville, Booth, Mulberry, Vida Junction, Jordan Lake, Holtville, Wetumpka Municipal Airport and Speigner. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central and east central Alabama.
Elmore County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Elmore by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Elmore The National Weather Service in Birmingham has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Elmore County in east central Alabama * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 922 PM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Montgomery, Prattville, Millbrook, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Elmore, Coosada, Deatsville, Eclectic, Blue Ridge, Emerald Mountain, Jordan Lake, Wallsboro, Claud, Jordan Dam, Ware, Wetumpka Municipal Airport, Speigner and Holtville. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED