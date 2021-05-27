Cherryville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-03 12:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: A brief, weak tornado is likely. Mobile homes could be flipped. Falling trees can cause death or serious injury, and major damage to houses. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Gaston The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern York County in Upstate South Carolina East central Cherokee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1237 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles northwest of York, or near Smyrna, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Crowders Mountain State Park around 1240 PM EDT. Clover and Kings Mountain State Park around 1250 PM EDT. Gastonia and South Gastonia around 100 PM EDT. Cramerton, Lake Wylie, Mcadenville, Belmont and Lowell around 110 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this dangerous thunderstorm include Kings Creek, Bethany and Crowders. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN