Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cherryville, NC

Cherryville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Cherryville (NC) Weather Channel
Cherryville (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Cherryville: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Rain Showers; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Cherryville (NC) Weather Channel

Cherryville (NC) Weather Channel

Cherryville, NC
130
Followers
478
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cherryville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Cherryville Weather#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Cleveland County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, Gaston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cleveland; Gaston A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT CENTRAL CLEVELAND AND NORTHWESTERN GASTON COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM EDT At 858 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Shelby, or over Lawndale, moving southeast at 15 mph. Locations to be impacted include Shelby, Cherryville, Belwood, Lawndale, Patterson Springs, Fallston, Polkville, Waco and Kingstown. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.
Gaston County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gaston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Lake Norman is in the path of this storm. Cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds will create dangerous boating conditions. Move to shore immediately. Target Area: Gaston; Lincoln; Mecklenburg A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT EASTERN LINCOLN...NORTHWESTERN MECKLENBURG AND NORTHEASTERN GASTON COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM EDT At 559 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Huntersville, or near Westport, moving east at 15 mph. Locations to be impacted include Huntersville, Cornelius, Davidson, Westport, Denver, Ramsey Creek Park, Northeast Charlotte, Northwest Charlotte, Lake Norman and Lowesville. Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.
Alexander County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus, Caldwell Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Burke Mountains; Cabarrus; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Iredell; Lincoln; McDowell Mountains; Mecklenburg; Polk Mountains; Rowan; Rutherford Mountains; Union INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING In the wake of a cold front, gusty winds and low relative humidity will develop Friday afternoon across portions of the North Carolina Piedmont. While vegetation and brush remain fairly moist following recent rainfall, the weather conditions will allow these fuels to quickly dry out. Altogether, conditions will be favorable for outdoor fires to grow quickly, increasing the danger of a wildfire. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn Friday. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
Gaston County, NCweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Gaston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 12:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: A brief, weak tornado is likely. Mobile homes could be flipped. Falling trees can cause death or serious injury, and major damage to houses. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Gaston The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern York County in Upstate South Carolina East central Cherokee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1237 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles northwest of York, or near Smyrna, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Crowders Mountain State Park around 1240 PM EDT. Clover and Kings Mountain State Park around 1250 PM EDT. Gastonia and South Gastonia around 100 PM EDT. Cramerton, Lake Wylie, Mcadenville, Belmont and Lowell around 110 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this dangerous thunderstorm include Kings Creek, Bethany and Crowders. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN