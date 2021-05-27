Weather Forecast For Ridgeville

Effective: 2021-05-03 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Dorchester A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT FOR BERKELEY AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES At 751 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Pinopolis, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Moncks Corner, Dorchester, Ridgeville, Saint Stephen, Bonneau, Jamestown, Cross, Northern Lake Moultrie, Old Santee Canal State Park, Huger, Eastern Lake Marion, Pinopolis, Southern Lake Moultrie, Eadytown and Bonneau Beach. This warning includes I-26 between mile markers 181 and 195. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH