Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgeville, SC

Weather Forecast For Ridgeville

Posted by 
Ridgeville (SC) Weather Channel
Ridgeville (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Ridgeville: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Ridgeville (SC) Weather Channel

Ridgeville (SC) Weather Channel

Ridgeville, SC
96
Followers
481
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgeville, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ridgeville, SCPosted by
Ridgeville (SC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Ridgeville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ridgeville: Monday, May 10: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 11: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 12: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Thursday, May 13: Chance Rain Showers;
Allendale County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allendale, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Allendale; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING Relative humidity values are expected to be in the 25 to 30 percent range across much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia into the early evening. At the same time south winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with gusts around 25 mph. The combination of the low relative humidity, the elevated winds, and marginal fuel moisture will result in an increased fire danger today across much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. This includes locations such as the Francis Marion National Forest, the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge and Fort Stewart areas. It also includes, but is not limited to communities in and near Moncks Corner, Summerville, Walterboro, Statesboro and Hinesville.
Charleston County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Charleston, Dorchester, Inland Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Charleston; Dorchester; Inland Colleton STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CHARLESTON, COLLETON AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES At 432 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Givhans, or near Givhans Ferry State Park, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph and up to penny sized hail. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Some locations in the path of this storm include North Charleston, Summerville, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Givhans Ferry State Park, Ladson, Ridgeville and Givhans. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Dorchester County, SCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Dorchester A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT FOR BERKELEY AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES At 751 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Pinopolis, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Moncks Corner, Dorchester, Ridgeville, Saint Stephen, Bonneau, Jamestown, Cross, Northern Lake Moultrie, Old Santee Canal State Park, Huger, Eastern Lake Marion, Pinopolis, Southern Lake Moultrie, Eadytown and Bonneau Beach. This warning includes I-26 between mile markers 181 and 195. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Colleton County, SCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colleton, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 19:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Colleton; Dorchester A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR COLLETON AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES At 722 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Reevesville to near Canadys to Walterboro, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. These storms have a history of producing tree damage across portions of Colleton County. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Walterboro, Saint George, Givhans Ferry State Park, Dorchester, Ridgeville, Cottageville, Harleyville, Reevesville, Round O, Givhans, Jedburg and Canadys. This warning includes I-26 between mile markers 171 and 189. I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 53 and 85. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Allendale County, SCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Allendale, Berkeley, Colleton, Dorchester, Hampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 22:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allendale; Berkeley; Colleton; Dorchester; Hampton FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR ALLENDALE, BERKELEY, COLLETON, DORCHESTER AND HAMPTON COUNTIES Rain will continue to diminish this evening. The risk for additional minor flooding has ended.