Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Cleveland; Grady; McClain; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Northeastern Grady County in central Oklahoma Northwestern McClain County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1238 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Oklahoma City, northwestern Norman, southeastern Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Newcastle, Choctaw, Tuttle, Harrah, Spencer, Jones, Nicoma Park, Goldsby, Valley Brook, Tinker Air Force Base, Stanley Draper Lake, Forest Park, Lake Aluma and Smith Village. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.