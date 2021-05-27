Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethany, OK

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Bethany (OK) Weather Channel
Bethany (OK) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BETHANY, OK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Bethany Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Bethany (OK) Weather Channel

Bethany (OK) Weather Channel

Bethany, OK
175
Followers
480
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethany, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Break Time#The Sun#Night Time#Fun Time#Rain Thursday#Drippy Day#Outdoor Activities#Things#Liftoff#Nws Data#Grey#Attractions#Cloud#Money#Bethany Thursday#Retirement Savings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Bethany, OKPosted by
Bethany (OK) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Bethany

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bethany: Sunday, May 30: Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 31: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, June 1: Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KJYO KJ103

Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma

Expect some wild weather in Oklahoma City from now until Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms are predicted to develop starting on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's Norman office. The worst of the storm will be in the southwestern part of the state and towards the Texas panhandle, but hail and damaging winds will likely find their way towards Oklahoma City as well.
Bethany, OKPosted by
Bethany (OK) Weather Channel

Forecast: The next 4 days in Bethany

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bethany: Saturday, May 15: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms;
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Z94

What Do They Mean When The Skies Go Green In Oklahoma?

While storm season is off to a seasonably late start, it might be time to go over some of the stuff that normally comes up during this time of year. I hope you're prepared for the current forecast with your tornado precaution plans, a little stockpile of necessities, plenty of blankets and pillows in your safe space, etc... I trust everyone in the house knows that plan so when the sirens do start singing the state song of Oklahoma everybody knows where to be in that moment. But what about everything that leads up to it?
Bethany, OKPosted by
Bethany (OK) Weather Channel

Bethany forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bethany: Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Sunday, May 16: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Oklahoma County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Lincoln County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Logan County in central Oklahoma Northeastern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 319 PM CDT, the public reported heavy rain from near Tryon up toward Carney due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Northeastern Oklahoma City, eastern Edmond, Chandler, Harrah, Luther, Wellston, Carney, Tryon, Agra, Warwick, Kendrick, Fallis, Avery and Parkland. Additional rainfall of 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Near and southwest of Tryon is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. County roads that have low water crossings may become impassable.
Cleveland County, OKweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cleveland, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Cleveland; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Warning for North Central Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Southwestern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 113 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Oklahoma City, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Valley Brook, Tinker Air Force Base, Forest Park, Lake Aluma, Smith Village, The Capitol and Will Rogers Airport. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
Cleveland County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cleveland, Grady, McClain, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Cleveland; Grady; McClain; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Northeastern Grady County in central Oklahoma Northwestern McClain County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1238 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Oklahoma City, northwestern Norman, southeastern Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Newcastle, Choctaw, Tuttle, Harrah, Spencer, Jones, Nicoma Park, Goldsby, Valley Brook, Tinker Air Force Base, Stanley Draper Lake, Forest Park, Lake Aluma and Smith Village. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.