You may be able to buy your next iPhone or Macbook with Bitcoin

By Sayan Chakravarty
luxurylaunches.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre big corporations finally opening up to cryptocurrencies? Well, back in February, Tesla announced that it had bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin, and it was ready to accept it as payment for its electric cars. The enthusiasm was rather short-lived as Elon Musk, in his typical style, tweeted earlier this month that Tesla has suspended vehicle purchases using Bitcoin due to climate change concerns, which angered many crypto investors who accused the billionaire of manipulating the market. However, something much bigger might be brewing somewhere else, which can easily inflate the prices of various cryptocurrencies even further. Apple recently posted a job opening for an “Alternative Payments” business manager that hints at the Cupertino-based company might be getting into cryptocurrencies.

Elon Musk
