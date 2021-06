Shenandoah Valley, Va. (WHSV) - Memorial Day weekend is in full swing across the valley, and local communities are honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Every Memorial Day weekend, the town of Shenandoah holds a memorial for fallen soldiers at the VFW Post 8613. “We’ve been doing this now for twenty plus years, and we want to keep doing it just to make sure that people know we do support the military and our veterans,” said Mayor Clinton Lucas Jr.