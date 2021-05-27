Cancel
Burgaw, NC

Burgaw Weather Forecast

Burgaw (NC) Weather Channel
Burgaw (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Burgaw: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Sunday, May 30: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;

Burgaw (NC) Weather Channel

Burgaw (NC) Weather Channel

Burgaw, NC
Burgaw (NC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Burgaw’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Burgaw: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
New Hanover County, NCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong north to south longshore current. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
Bladen County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 06:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The combination of low fuel moistures, low relative humidity, and gusty West winds will lead to elevated fire danger conditions this afternoon through early this evening. Conditions will be favorable for outdoor fires to grow quickly, potentially to quickly become uncontrollable.
Bladen County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Columbus, Inland Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Thunderstorms can pose a variety of threats including gusty winds, small hail, cloud to ground lightning, and localized flooding. It is recommended that you remain indoors until the storms pass. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bladen; Columbus; Inland Pender SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR NORTHWESTERN PENDER...SOUTHEASTERN BLADEN AND NORTHEASTERN COLUMBUS COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 AM EDT At 927 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Lagoon to near Hallsboro. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Whiteville, Rowan, Lake Waccamaw, Sandyfield, Penderlea, Point Caswell, Hallsboro, Redbug, Council, Riegelwood, Carvers, Lisbon, Lagoon, Elkton, Rooks, Emerson, Kelly, Freeman, Delco and Clarkton.
Brunswick County, NCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 10:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Brunswick; New Hanover; Pender A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM EDT FOR NEW HANOVER...EASTERN PENDER AND EAST CENTRAL BRUNSWICK COUNTIES At 1051 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Edgecomb to near Sea Breeze, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Wilmington, Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, Kure Beach, Surf City, South Masonboro Island, Snows Cut, Figure Eight Island, Rich Inlet, North Masonboro Island, Hampstead, Boiling Spring Lakes, Topsail Beach, Hightsville, Cape Fear Community College North Campus, Wilmington International Airport, Myrtle Grove, Murrayville, Masonboro and Castle Hayne. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH