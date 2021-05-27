Burgaw Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-07 10:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Brunswick; New Hanover; Pender A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM EDT FOR NEW HANOVER...EASTERN PENDER AND EAST CENTRAL BRUNSWICK COUNTIES At 1051 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Edgecomb to near Sea Breeze, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Wilmington, Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, Kure Beach, Surf City, South Masonboro Island, Snows Cut, Figure Eight Island, Rich Inlet, North Masonboro Island, Hampstead, Boiling Spring Lakes, Topsail Beach, Hightsville, Cape Fear Community College North Campus, Wilmington International Airport, Myrtle Grove, Murrayville, Masonboro and Castle Hayne. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH