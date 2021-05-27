Cancel
Duncansville, PA

Duncansville Daily Weather Forecast

Duncansville (PA) Weather Channel
Duncansville (PA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Duncansville: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 28: Light rain likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then rain during night; Saturday, May 29: Light rain likely then rain showers likely in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance Rain Showers;

Duncansville (PA) Weather Channel

Duncansville (PA) Weather Channel

Duncansville, PA
Duncansville, PA
Effective: 2021-05-13 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will allow frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Centre, Blair, Bedford and Southern Clinton Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The frost will occur mainly in valley locations. Unprotected early season plantings may freeze, especially in some of the high mountain valleys, where the temperatures could dip near freezing for an hour or two just before sunrise Thursday. Frost can occur when air temperatures taken a few feet off the ground are still above freezing. The air right at ground level can be a few degrees colder.
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Duncansville: Sunday, May 2: Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night;Monday, May 3: Showers And Thunderstorms;Tuesday, May 4: Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;Wednesday, May 5: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;