Natrona Heights, PA

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Natrona Heights (PA) Weather Channel
Natrona Heights (PA) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the article(NATRONA HEIGHTS, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Natrona Heights. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

