Moncler CEO: I don’t see consolidation in Italian fashion market

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – The chief executive of Moncler said on Thursday that he did not expect consolidation in the Italian fashion market due to a deep history of family ownership of companies, but indicated that he was not constrained by this culture. In a European luxury goods industry dominated by...

wsau.com
