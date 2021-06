RENO, Nev. (AP) — Northern Nevada Rep. Mark Amodei has said he is still weighing whether to run for governor and did not have a timeline for when he might make a decision. The six-term Republican congressman said he was not in a rush to determine if he would run against Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in 2022 and that he was not concerned about two Republicans who have already launched campaigns in the race, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported Monday.