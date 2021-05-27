Cancel
Atlantic Beach Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Atlantic Beach: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;

Duval County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau, Inland Nassau, Western Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 15:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Inland Nassau; Western Duval SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NASSAU...NORTHEASTERN DUVAL AND SOUTHERN CAMDEN COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM EDT * At 415 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hilliard, moving east at 35 mph. * Winds of 40 to 50 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include St. Marys, Kingsland, Fernandina Beach, Hilliard, Callahan, Kings Bay Base, Jacksonville International Arpt, Yulee, Kings Ferry and Nassau Village-Ratliff.
Bradford County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Union, Western Clay, Western Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Bradford; Union; Western Clay; Western Duval SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN NASSAU NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD...SOUTHEASTERN BAKER...NORTHEASTERN UNION NORTHWESTERN CLAY...SOUTHWESTERN DUVAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL CHARLTON COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM EDT * At 302 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking thunderstorms centered near Glen St. Mary, or 9 miles northeast of Raiford, moving northeast at 25 mph. * Winds in excess of 40 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Macclenny, Glen St. Mary, Cecil Field, Maxville, Sanderson, Oakleaf Plantation, Bryceville, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, Baldwin and Ellerbee.
Clay County, FLweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Duval, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Duval; St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern St. Johns County in northeastern Florida Eastern Clay County in northeastern Florida Southeastern Duval County in northeastern Florida * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 530 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fruit Cove, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Green Cove Springs, Fruit Cove, World Golf Village, Sawgrass, South Ponte Vedra, Nocatee, Bayard, Durbin, Guana River State Park and Vilano Beach. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Clay County, FLweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay, Duval, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Duval; St. Johns A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHNS...NORTHEASTERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN DUVAL COUNTIES At 502 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, or over Orange Park, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Orange Park, Mandarin, Fruit Cove, Nas Jax, Fleming Island, Doctors Inlet, Baymeadows, Lakeside, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace and Switzerland. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH