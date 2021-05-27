Cancel
Hazlehurst, MS

Sun forecast for Hazlehurst — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Hazlehurst (MS) Weather Channel
Hazlehurst (MS) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HAZLEHURST, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hazlehurst. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Hazlehurst, MS
Hazlehurst (MS) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Hazlehurst’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hazlehurst: Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance light rain during night;
Hazlehurst, MS
Hazlehurst (MS) Weather Channel

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Hazlehurst

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hazlehurst: Tuesday, May 11: Areas of fog then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 12: Chance showers and thunderstorms then chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night; Thursday, May 13: Chance light rain then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Copiah County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Copiah by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Copiah A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN COPIAH COUNTY UNTIL 130 PM CDT At 1242 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dentville, or 9 miles west of Hazlehurst, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Dentville around 1250 PM CDT. Hazlehurst around 1255 PM CDT. Gallman around 105 PM CDT. Crystal Springs around 110 PM CDT. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for central Mississippi.