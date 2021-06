A LITTLE MORE than 30 years ago, Walter Mosley published his first novel, Devil in a Blue Dress (1990), an immediate hit that would become a 1995 Carl Franklin film starring Denzel Washington. Mosley has produced at a dizzying pace since that debut, but the author remains inextricably linked to his first protagonist, Ezekiel “Easy” Rawlins. In Devil, it is 1948 in Los Angeles and Easy, a black World War II veteran trying to survive in a world hell-bent on killing him, becomes a private detective after losing his job at an aviation plant. Now, 21 years later in Easy’s life, Mosley has published his 15th Rawlins novel after five years away from the character.