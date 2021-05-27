Cancel
Bowman, SC

Weather Forecast For Bowman

Bowman (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Bowman: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance Rain Showers;

Bowman (SC) Weather Channel

Bowman, SC
Bowman (SC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Bowman

(BOWMAN, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bowman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bowman (SC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Bowman’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bowman: Tuesday, May 11: Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while rain likely during night; Wednesday, May 12: Rain in the day; while chance rain during night; Thursday, May 13: Chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain then chance rain showers during night; Friday, May 14: Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Calhoun County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Central Orangeburg, Clarendon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Boaters on Lake Marion should move to shore and seek shelter. Strong, erratic wind gusts and lightning are possible. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Clarendon; Southeastern Orangeburg Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of eastern Central Orangeburg...northeastern Southeastern Orangeburg...southeastern Calhoun and southwestern Clarendon Counties Until 645 PM EDT. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor At 550 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Elloree, or 14 miles east of Brookdale, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph and pea sized hail. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Some locations in the path of this storm include Holly Hill, Elloree, Santee State Park, Santee, Eutawville, Vance, Poplar Creek Landing, St. Paul, Stumphole Landing, Rocks Pond Campground and Marina, Eautaw Springs, Indian Bluff Recreation Park, Blounts Landing and Mill Creek Marina and Campground. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 91 and 106.
Clarendon County, SCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarendon, Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Report any hail, damaging winds or flooding directly to the Columbia National Weather Service at 803 234 4115 when it is safe to do so. You can also send reports by Facebook or Twitter to NWSColumbia or by e-mail at NWS.Columbia@noaa.gov. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Marion move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Clarendon; Orangeburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CLARENDON AND EAST CENTRAL ORANGEBURG COUNTIES At 636 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Eastern Lake Marion, or 18 miles northwest of Moncks Corner, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eutawville, Rocks Pond Campground and Marina, Blounts Landing and Eautaw Springs. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bamberg County, SCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 18:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Marion move away from the water and take shelter! Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Orangeburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN...SOUTHEASTERN BARNWELL...BAMBERG AND ORANGEBURG COUNTIES At 642 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Santee State Park to near Ulmer, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Orangeburg, Barnwell, Bamberg, Denmark, Brookdale, Holly Hill, Branchville, Bowman, Elloree, Santee State Park, Claflin College, South Carolina State University, Orangeburg County Airport, Rivers Bridge State Park, Edisto Gardens, Santee, Ehrhardt, Hilda, Cameron and Eutawville. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 between mile markers 149 and 169. Interstate 95 between mile markers 85 and 101. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bamberg County, SCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Orangeburg by NWS

