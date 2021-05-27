Weather Forecast For Bowman

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Report any hail, damaging winds or flooding directly to the Columbia National Weather Service at 803 234 4115 when it is safe to do so. You can also send reports by Facebook or Twitter to NWSColumbia or by e-mail at NWS.Columbia@noaa.gov. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Marion move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Clarendon; Orangeburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CLARENDON AND EAST CENTRAL ORANGEBURG COUNTIES At 636 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Eastern Lake Marion, or 18 miles northwest of Moncks Corner, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eutawville, Rocks Pond Campground and Marina, Blounts Landing and Eautaw Springs. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH