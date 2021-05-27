Bremen Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Carroll; Cobb; Douglas; Haralson; Paulding The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Paulding County in northwestern Georgia Southeastern Haralson County in northwestern Georgia Cobb County in north central Georgia Northeastern Carroll County in northwestern Georgia Northern Douglas County in north central Georgia * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 128 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from New Hope to Temple, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marietta, Douglasville, Dallas, Smyrna, Kennesaw, Villa Rica, Powder Springs, Austell, Bremen, Temple, Hiram, Waco, Lithia Springs, Fair Oaks, Mount Bethel, Lost Mountain Park, Vinings, Brownsville, Cross Roads and Draketown. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH