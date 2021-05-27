Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bremen, GA

Bremen Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Bremen (GA) Weather Channel
Bremen (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Bremen: Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Bremen (GA) Weather Channel

Bremen (GA) Weather Channel

Bremen, GA
228
Followers
476
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bremen, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Bremen, GAPosted by
Bremen (GA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Bremen’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bremen: Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Bremen, GAPosted by
Bremen (GA) Weather Channel

Your 4-day outlook for Bremen weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bremen: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Bremen, GAPosted by
Bremen (GA) Weather Channel

Thursday has sun for Bremen — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BREMEN, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bremen. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Haralson County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Haralson, Paulding, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 00:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Haralson; Paulding; Polk SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN POLK...HARALSON AND WESTERN PAULDING COUNTIES UNTIL 100 AM EDT At 1228 AM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Felton to near Oxford Alabama...and moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Dallas, Cedartown, Buchanan, Bremen, Rockmart, Tallapoosa, Waco, Braswell, Yorkville, Fish Creek, Eubank Lake, Esom Hill, Antioch, Van Wert, Draketown and Felton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH
Bremen, GAPosted by
Bremen (GA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(BREMEN, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bremen. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Haralson County, GAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Haralson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 07:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Haralson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Tallapoosa River near Tallapoosa affecting Haralson County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tallapoosa River near Tallapoosa. * Until further notice. * At 6:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 18.3 feet and slowly rising. * Flood stage is 16 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river will be flooding until further notice. * Impact...At 18 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands and fields along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on U.S. Highway 78. The flood waters will be up to two feet deep in some locations.
Carroll County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Cobb, Douglas, Haralson, Paulding by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Carroll; Cobb; Douglas; Haralson; Paulding The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Paulding County in northwestern Georgia Southeastern Haralson County in northwestern Georgia Cobb County in north central Georgia Northeastern Carroll County in northwestern Georgia Northern Douglas County in north central Georgia * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 128 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from New Hope to Temple, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marietta, Douglasville, Dallas, Smyrna, Kennesaw, Villa Rica, Powder Springs, Austell, Bremen, Temple, Hiram, Waco, Lithia Springs, Fair Oaks, Mount Bethel, Lost Mountain Park, Vinings, Brownsville, Cross Roads and Draketown. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH