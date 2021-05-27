Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Grandmother, 71, says degree was ‘just to enrich myself’

By MOLLY BILINSKI, The (Allentown) Morning Call
leadertimes.com
 6 days ago

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — A lot of people have been asking Maryann Wickemeyer why. “Ever since I was little, I always wanted education,” she said, detailing how a full life, with jobs, marriage, children and then grandchildren, just kept getting in the way of pursuing a college degree. “But there was more that was nagging at me, you know […]

www.leadertimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Degree#Marriage#College Education#Ap#Grandchildren#People#Center Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Jobs
Related
Worcester, MAPosted by
thisweekinworcester.com

Local Teacher Opens The Enrichment Center on Grafton Hill

WORCESTER - “How will my education be impacted?”. “Are my children receiving a quality curriculum through Zoom?”. These are some of the questions that students and parents have been asking themselves throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As a high school teacher, professor, and mother, Mindy Nguyen saw first-hand the difficulties that remote learning presented students and was eager to find solutions.
Connecticut Statewlad.com

Summer Enrichment Grants awarded by Conn.

The State Department of Education has awarded summer Enrichment Grants to nearly all applicants that applied. 235 grantees will receive a total of $8.6 million , which will serve over 96,000 students statewide. Expansion Grants, ranging from $2,500 to $25,000, will expand existing enrichment opportunities and increase access for children who might otherwise not have access to summer camp or programming. These grants are geared towards local organizations to either serve more children, subsidize enrollment costs, or both.
AdvocacyHerald Ledger

Senior care grant enriches the aging mind

Aging in place was the impetus behind Grace Donaldson’s Elder Wellness Enrichment Initiative Grant application. The Kentucky Office of Rural Health provided funding to award three applicants up to $5,000. Donaldson works at Pennyrile District Health Department, serving as health education and community outreach coordinator. She was awarded the application...
Big Rapids, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Senior Enrichment Day returns in virtual format

The 32nd annual Senior Enrichment Day will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays in early June on Zoom webinars. The webinars are free and open to the public, however, online registration is required. The seminar series offered this year include topics on estate planning, healthy eating, a history of the...
Educationthelaurelmagazine.com

Lessons of June | Center for Life Enrichment

Written By: Donna Rhodes | Issue: 2021/06 – June. With its bracing slate of courses, the Center for Life Enrichment is the perfect tonic for post-pandemic sluggishness. To learn more or to register, call (828) 526-8811 or visit clehighlands.com. June is undoubtedly one of the best months in Highlands. It’s...
Religionjuliensjournal.com

Spiritual Enrichment – June 2021

Meditations from Mississippi Abbey – Ongoing (VIRTUAL) In these uncertain times, we are subject to anxiety and stress unrelated to our normal life. The Sisters of Mississippi Abbey are bringing words of comfort and assurance to give you hope in this unusual season. Sign up for emails to be notified of new postings.
Kidsuberant.com

Understanding Early Learners and Late Converters

Understanding Early Learners and Late ConvertersParents and society as a whole have general standards of expectations regarding the learning and social development of a child. They have expectations of when children will begin learning and showcasing new skills. Parents often await the exciting first steps and first words as well as their children learning the ABCs, learning to count and recognizing colors. These behavioral expectations usually center on the behavior of other babies in the home or even babies in the homes of other friends of family members. Understanding general learning and behavior benchmarks can help parents recognize or look for possible learning delays. Catching these delays early will allow the parent to take any necessary steps to help their children progress normally.Identifying ExpectationsIt is fair to say that most children develop at their own rate... sort of. While parents shouldn't start panicking if their little one is a few weeks or months behind the learning curve, a too lax attitude of "he'll get there when he gets there" can negatively impact the child's ability to catch up with his peers.There are basic miles stones that parents should be able to recognize:Ages 6 weeks to 3 monthsBy the time they are six weeks old, babies should be able to focus on items in front of their face that are up to a foot away. Little ones will also recognize familiar voices and respond by turning their head. Babies will also enjoy cuddling. By three months babies can follow sound with their eyes, learn to play with their hands and can smile to show pleasure.Ages Six to twelve Months:At 6-months old, babies should recognize their own reflection, begin imitating facial expressions (smiles, frowns etc.) and start to make sounds like gurgling, vowel sounds and squealing. When babies reach 9 months, they should try to crawl or move around the room by scooting or rolling. Babies at this age can also begin to interpret feelings based on your voice tone and start to communicate using gestures and babbling. By the time babies reach 12 months, they should be able to crawl regularly and walk as they hold furniture. Some babies may even be able to walk on their own. Around age one kids begin to say their first words and may respond to questions with simple words like their name, "no," and "bye."Ages 1-2Between the ages of one and three, kids will start to express interest in managing objects by marking them up, piling them, lining items up or even trying simple puzzles. Vocabulary is expanding and even growing now. By the time kids reach two, most can speak about 50 words and even speak in short sentences.Age 3Once a child reaches three years old, they should be able to talk about things that happened in the recent past, understand and follow direction, and be able to decide whether or not they will obey. At this age, they should also be able to speak clearly enough to be understood by most people.Ages 3-5Between three and five, children are more curious and more imaginative. They start asking many questions, make up stories, sing their favorite songs and play games like hide and seek. At this age, they should be mastering sharing with other children and will recognize that they do not always get what they want.Ages 5-7Around the time children start school, their sentence structure gets stronger. Personality traits to look for at this age include curiosity, competitiveness and cooperation with other kids. Kids will focus on basic reading, writing and math skills. Kids also begin to understand grade systems, make new friends, mimic other children, and start put more weight on what other kids think about them.Meeting Milestones is ImportantIf a child is behind on their milestones by a few months, it is not usually anything too concerning. Nevertheless, if the child's skill level and interest in other subjects or people is significantly behind peers, it may be a good time for the parents to talk to the pediatrician. The doctor can help the family determine whether intervention or tutoring would be helpful.While older generations labeled learning delays as late blooming, research has shown this is not always the case. This mentality can make it more difficult for children to catch up with their peers. For example, teaching a child to read at 6 is much easier than teaching them to read at 9 or 10 years old. It is hard to learn these tasks at an older age because brain development creates a more pliable personality for learning these new skills. Personality characteristics like the fact that children are extremely curious and want to please people, impacts learning levels as well.In one study, scientists tracked a group of more than 50 children's reading levels between grades one and four. The study showed that most children who were reading poorly in first grade were also reading poorly in fourth, while 80 percent of students who were reading well in first grade were still reading well in the fourth grade.The idea that learning and developmental delays will fix themselves is unfounded. In many cases, children with learning delays will need to undergo intensive tutoring. Further delays may necessitate additional help, particularly with children who have Autism, dyslexia, ADHD or other learning and developmental delays.Early Intervention:It can be difficult for parents to admit that something is wrong with their child. However, when parents notice that their child is not developing at the proper rates, turning to early intervention will give their child the best chance of success. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that children have learning delay screenings at least three time between the ages of 9 months and 30 months. These screenings take place during routine physical exams. Children under three may qualify for help, without an actual diagnosis.Substantial delays will likely require a thorough developmental evaluation. If doctors confirm learning or developmental delays early, therapy sessions may help. This type of treatment can help with poor communication skills, aggressiveness and harmful behavior. Early intervention will help parents and teachers help their children better adjust to the world around them and make it easier to develop coping strategies together.emploi tunisie.
Religionmnnonline.org

Women of the Word podcast creates enriching dialogue

USA (MNN) — Podcasts grew in popularity during the pandemic. One-third of Americans say they now listen to at least one podcast every week. If you fall into that category and you’re looking for something new, check out “Women of the Word” from Wycliffe USA. Co-host Beth Matheson says Season Two premiered in April.
Beaufort County, NCthewashingtondailynews.com

BCCC offering in-person summer enrichment programs

Beaufort County Community College is offering in-person summer enrichment programs for kids and teens on campus. The programs provide a variety of experiences — including technology, cooking, etiquette, theatre, business and outdoor safety — for youth of varying ages. To make the programs accessible to more families, BCCC will offer one free class to every child. Guardians will need to apply for a scholarship to take advantage of this offer. Call 252-940-6375 to find out more. The following is a sample of the classes being offered.
Warrick County, INwarricknews.com

Allow me to introduce myself

My name is Dylan Gray, I’m a new reporter at the Warrick County Standard. I graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign in May of 2021, but I am originally from Princeton, where I graduated from high school in 2017. I studied Media and Journalism while in college and I am excited to start reporting for the Standard.
Columbus, GAWTVM

Summer youth programs enriching kids in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Trying to keep kids out of school busy is not an easy task, but two summer programs could help. Two programs both sharing the goal of empowering and leading our youngsters towards a bright future to avoid the throes of crime. The Columbus Mayor’s summer youth...
ReligionThe Sun US

What is the Remnant Fellowship Church cult?

THE Remnant Fellowship Church is an 'international community' based in Tennessee. Here’s some of the key details about the religious organisation. The Remnant Fellowship Church is a religious organisation based in Brentwood, Tenessee. The church features "an international community of people who are finding renewed hope, profound love and deep...
Connecticut State98q.com

Summer Enrichment Grants awarded by Conn.

The State Department of Education has awarded summer Enrichment Grants to nearly all applicants that applied. 235 grantees will receive a total of $8.6 million , which will serve over 96,000 students statewide. Expansion Grants, ranging from $2,500 to $25,000, will expand existing enrichment opportunities and increase access for children who might otherwise not have access to summer camp or programming. These grants are geared towards local organizations to either serve more children, subsidize enrollment costs, or both.
Eddyville, KYPaducah Sun

Senior care grant enriches the aging mind

EDDYVILLE — Aging in place was the impetus behind Grace Donaldson’s Elder Wellness Enrichment Initiative Grant application. The Kentucky Office of Rural Health provided funding to award three applicants up to $5,000. Donaldson works at Pennyrile District Health Department, serving as health education and community outreach coordinator. She was awarded...