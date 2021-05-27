Grandmother, 71, says degree was ‘just to enrich myself’

Understanding Early Learners and Late ConvertersParents and society as a whole have general standards of expectations regarding the learning and social development of a child. They have expectations of when children will begin learning and showcasing new skills. Parents often await the exciting first steps and first words as well as their children learning the ABCs, learning to count and recognizing colors. These behavioral expectations usually center on the behavior of other babies in the home or even babies in the homes of other friends of family members. Understanding general learning and behavior benchmarks can help parents recognize or look for possible learning delays. Catching these delays early will allow the parent to take any necessary steps to help their children progress normally.Identifying ExpectationsIt is fair to say that most children develop at their own rate... sort of. While parents shouldn't start panicking if their little one is a few weeks or months behind the learning curve, a too lax attitude of "he'll get there when he gets there" can negatively impact the child's ability to catch up with his peers.There are basic miles stones that parents should be able to recognize:Ages 6 weeks to 3 monthsBy the time they are six weeks old, babies should be able to focus on items in front of their face that are up to a foot away. Little ones will also recognize familiar voices and respond by turning their head. Babies will also enjoy cuddling. By three months babies can follow sound with their eyes, learn to play with their hands and can smile to show pleasure.Ages Six to twelve Months:At 6-months old, babies should recognize their own reflection, begin imitating facial expressions (smiles, frowns etc.) and start to make sounds like gurgling, vowel sounds and squealing. When babies reach 9 months, they should try to crawl or move around the room by scooting or rolling. Babies at this age can also begin to interpret feelings based on your voice tone and start to communicate using gestures and babbling. By the time babies reach 12 months, they should be able to crawl regularly and walk as they hold furniture. Some babies may even be able to walk on their own. Around age one kids begin to say their first words and may respond to questions with simple words like their name, "no," and "bye."Ages 1-2Between the ages of one and three, kids will start to express interest in managing objects by marking them up, piling them, lining items up or even trying simple puzzles. Vocabulary is expanding and even growing now. By the time kids reach two, most can speak about 50 words and even speak in short sentences.Age 3Once a child reaches three years old, they should be able to talk about things that happened in the recent past, understand and follow direction, and be able to decide whether or not they will obey. At this age, they should also be able to speak clearly enough to be understood by most people.Ages 3-5Between three and five, children are more curious and more imaginative. They start asking many questions, make up stories, sing their favorite songs and play games like hide and seek. At this age, they should be mastering sharing with other children and will recognize that they do not always get what they want.Ages 5-7Around the time children start school, their sentence structure gets stronger. Personality traits to look for at this age include curiosity, competitiveness and cooperation with other kids. Kids will focus on basic reading, writing and math skills. Kids also begin to understand grade systems, make new friends, mimic other children, and start put more weight on what other kids think about them.Meeting Milestones is ImportantIf a child is behind on their milestones by a few months, it is not usually anything too concerning. Nevertheless, if the child's skill level and interest in other subjects or people is significantly behind peers, it may be a good time for the parents to talk to the pediatrician. The doctor can help the family determine whether intervention or tutoring would be helpful.While older generations labeled learning delays as late blooming, research has shown this is not always the case. This mentality can make it more difficult for children to catch up with their peers. For example, teaching a child to read at 6 is much easier than teaching them to read at 9 or 10 years old. It is hard to learn these tasks at an older age because brain development creates a more pliable personality for learning these new skills. Personality characteristics like the fact that children are extremely curious and want to please people, impacts learning levels as well.In one study, scientists tracked a group of more than 50 children's reading levels between grades one and four. The study showed that most children who were reading poorly in first grade were also reading poorly in fourth, while 80 percent of students who were reading well in first grade were still reading well in the fourth grade.The idea that learning and developmental delays will fix themselves is unfounded. In many cases, children with learning delays will need to undergo intensive tutoring. Further delays may necessitate additional help, particularly with children who have Autism, dyslexia, ADHD or other learning and developmental delays.Early Intervention:It can be difficult for parents to admit that something is wrong with their child. However, when parents notice that their child is not developing at the proper rates, turning to early intervention will give their child the best chance of success. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that children have learning delay screenings at least three time between the ages of 9 months and 30 months. These screenings take place during routine physical exams. Children under three may qualify for help, without an actual diagnosis.Substantial delays will likely require a thorough developmental evaluation. If doctors confirm learning or developmental delays early, therapy sessions may help. This type of treatment can help with poor communication skills, aggressiveness and harmful behavior. Early intervention will help parents and teachers help their children better adjust to the world around them and make it easier to develop coping strategies together.