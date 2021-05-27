Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

What I'm Reading (May 27)

Posted by 
American Council on Science and Health
American Council on Science and Health
 17 days ago

The virus from Wuhan, can something be "partly false," Skynet is increasing real, are fungi our friends, does our soul live within our network?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpxJv_0aDFoQ7N00
Image by Awais Mughal from Pixabay

“Cotton’s statements did not get any immediate coverage, but several days later David Choi at Business Insider wrote them up with the headline “Republican senator suggests ‘worse than Chernobyl’ coronavirus could've come from Chinese ‘superlaboratory.’”

Choi’s piece is one of those things that happens on the internet when the story is totally accurate but also doing a lot of sensationalization for clicks. What Cotton said at the hearing is that the Chinese government’s official story about the seafood market was wrong, which was something that was at the time also being floated in Vox and The New York Times and Science and the Lancet. Where Cotton differed from the consensus is that he attributed this to malice, which is not what the scientific articles said (but also isn’t a scientific question) and was not the NYT’s preferred interpretation of events.”

The belief that COVID-19 came from Wuhan’s lab, not its market, has returned and gained more credibility and traction. Perhaps it is worthwhile to understand better how it was pigeon-holed as a conspiracy theory rather than fact. This is useful if you want to be an intelligent consumer of news rather than an inattentive absorber. From Matt Yglesias, The media's lab leak fiasco

Fact-checking is an alternate way to describe debunking, something that has been in the wheelhouse of ACSH since its inception. For those that oppose our debunking, we are often described as corporate shills. We welcome Facebook to the fray. They, of course, have a much more significant problem because of their size and because they would like to claim no editorial license.

“The “independent fact-checkers” of my article are affiliated with a nonprofit group called Science Feedback, which has partnered with Facebook in what it calls a “fight against misinformation.” The group describes itself as “nonpartisan,” a claim that I would label “Mostly False” after studying dozens of its fact-checks enforcing progressive orthodoxy on climate change and public health.”

I am not a fan of censorship; I believe sunshine is an excellent disinfectant. For me, the problem for Facebook is two-fold; first, authors are not held accountable for their words – you can be anonymous or your identity misappropriated. Second, Facebook's algorithms to keep you looking at ads are the same algorithms that put increasingly controversial information at your fingertips. Here from City Journal is the story of one of the articles caught in algorithmic censorship. This Article Is “Partly False

“New technologies — networking, Li-ion batteries, A.I., various biotech techniques, and so on — have led to bursts of innovation in a variety of fields. I’m a techno-optimist because I think these bursts will soon lead to accelerating productivity growth. But there’s one area where I’m worried about the impact of all these new toys: War. Military technology is a hugely important area of innovation, and yet it generally results in things getting blown up and society going to hell for a while.”

How will technology change war, from drones to hacking and more. From Noahpinion, The future of war is bizarre and terrifying

What do you and the Irish potato famine have in common? For those concerned with the next pandemic, stocking up on antibacterial and antivirals, perhaps, just perhaps you should widen your view to a quiet predator, mushrooming (pun intended) into prominence, fungi.

“At some point in the first decade of the century, C. auris gained the ability to directly pass from person to person. It learned to live on metal, plastic, and the rough surfaces of fabric and paper. When the first onslaught of COVID created a shortage of disposable masks and gowns, it forced health-care workers to reuse gear they usually discard between patients, to keep from carrying infections. And C. auris was ready.”

Should we worry? Yes, but there may be a vaccine that involves genetic deletions and man’s best friend. From Scientific American, Deadly Fungi Are the Newest Emerging Microbe Threat All Over the World

When I find an article that I agree with, I always like to share it. This one, in particular, resonates with my physician and personal selves. Reductionism has taught us much; relationships also have brought much to our knowledge table. Networks, for me, tie our biochemistry, thoughts, and those “It takes a village ideas” together – I love when it all comes together.

“Relational views signal a paradigm shift from a reductive approach to one that seeks to recognise the complexity of the self. The network self view further develops this line of thought and says that the self is relational through and through, consisting not only of social but also physical, genetic, psychological, emotional and biological relations that together form a network self. The self also changes over time, acquiring and losing traits in virtue of new social locations and relations, even as it continues as that one self.”

From Aeon, You are a network

American Council on Science and Health

American Council on Science and Health

783
Followers
313
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) is a pro-science consumer advocacy organization and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Council was founded in 1978 by a group of scientists with a singular focus: to publicly support evidence-based science and medicine and to debunk junk science and exaggerated health scares.

 https://www.acsh.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyt#Headline News#Science News#American Authors#Thoughts#Business Insider#Republican#Chinese#The New York Times#Lancet#Acsh#City Journal#A I#Irish#Covid#Scientific American#Skynet#Science Feedback#Conspiracy Theory#Internet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthnewsverses.com

Dan Bongino: Mainstream media are ‘helpful idiots,’ promote ‘Chinese language propaganda’

Dan Bongino slammed mainstream media Saturday night time on “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino,” claiming they ignored proof about COVID-19’s origins and calling them “helpful idiots” for selling “Chinese language propaganda.”. “People, new questions are rising concerning the coronavirus and the lab leak idea,” Bongino mentioned. “They’re critical questions that critical...
Gadsden, ALGadsden Times

DAVID MURDOCK COLUMN: On my 'weird memory' (or did I really read that book?)

I’ve joked over the years about my “weird memory.” When I remember something, it’s likely an image first. For example, writing that column about the Hardy Boys series of books a few weeks ago, I consulted a website that listed the titles of the original books, but I couldn’t remember if I’d read them until I looked at the cover artwork. Then, it was “oh, yeah — I read that one and that one and that one …” — picked them all right out.
Florida Statealaturkanews.com

Florida Gov. DeSantis: Big Tech censorship ‘doing damage to society’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discusses signing a bill he said will protect state residents’ ability to access and participate in social media platforms and allows them to fight back against de-platforming and censorship. Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS. Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com. Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Plantation site manager refuses to apologize after criticism over planned Juneteenth event

The site manager of the Historic Latta Plantation in North Carolina is refusing to apologize after an event planned for Juneteenth sparked an online backlash.The description of the event, entitled “Kingdom Coming,” which was planned for 19 June – the day commemorating the end of slavery in the US, outraged many.Large parts of the description were about the experiences of white people, saying: “White refugees have been displaced and have a story to tell as well.”The description added that attendees at the Historic Latta Plantation north of Charlotte would also hear from defeated Confederate soldiers.The since-deleted description said: “You will hear stories...
Technologydreamwidth.org

What I saw on the web on 2021.6.11 (Reply)

By David Morgan-Mar what the heck are "hailing frequencies"?!?!?. by apaparently "The Mrs Ackroyd Band", written by Les Barker. via an alarming chain of free association in my brain, and then a little googlery. 215 Little Indians: Or, How is Chevron like the Vatican?. by Peter Watts. indeed, by that...
SportsSioux City Journal

MINI: Cancel culture? I am all for it!

Cancel culture? I am all for it! I start with cancelling Mainstream Media from my daily life as they are hypocritical, dishonest with themselves, and completely biased for the Democratic Party agenda and then they make a U-turn and try to destroy or trash anything or anybody who promotes Republican viewpoints. Our nation does need a difference in opinion discussed and debated but we need an umpire who has the same strike zone for both. -- Bill Young, Le Mars, Iowa.
Minoritiesthewealthrace.com

How and why The Washington Post hired Michelle Singletary

Washington Submit private finance columnist Michelle Singletary spoke with Kerry Hannon of Subsequent Avenue about masking private finance and her profession. Hannon writes, “‘Oftentimes, while you’re seen because the ‘Black candidate,’ you’re seen as subpar, that they only needed to rent you since you had been Black,’ she informed me. ‘It was actually exhausting with individuals at all times questioning my credentials. I needed to justify myself repeatedly. Some colleagues at The Washington Submit had been speaking behind my again and I requested my editor on the time: Did he rent me as a result of I used to be Black?’
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

Goebbels, Alinsky, And Obama, Master Propagandists

Propaganda is certainly not new to the 20th and 21st centuries, but has been practiced in one form or another forever. The ability to use propaganda and to influence accordingly has certainly augmented with the advances in mass communication. The radio, television, computers, and now smartphones, have increased using propaganda as a means to an end.
POTUSMSNBC

MAGA Scandal Explodes: Trump Goes Full Nixon, DOJ Surveilled Political Enemies

The New York Times reports the Trump-era DOJ secretly subpoenaed Apple for records on top House Democrats who were investigating him, including Rep. Adam Schiff. Democrats are calling for a full investigation and accountability. New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg and The Nation justice correspondent Elie Mystal join MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the scandal and what happens moving forward.
MinoritiesFox News

Joy Reid ripped for claiming students 'learn a kind of Confederate Race Theory': 'This is nonsense'

MSNBC host Joy Ann-Reid defended critical race theory on Twitter Friday by arguing that school children are currently being taught "a kind of Confederate Race Theory." Critical race theory has been described as the notion that racism is embedded in U.S. institutions. It has often been compared to the New York Times Magazine's 1619 Project, which is based on the belief that the first importation of the slaves to America in 1619 was the mark of the nation’s true founding.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Responds to House Mask Rule Changes

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has responded to a rule change meaning masks are no longer required in the House of Representatives for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Greene has regularly rallied against mask requirements in Congress' lower chamber and been an outspoken critic of House Speaker Nancy...