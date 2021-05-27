Rockwell Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Scattered trees and power lines will be blown down in the warned area. Seek shelter inside an interior room. High Rock Lake is in the path of this storm. Get away from the water and seek shelter in an interior room in the nearest shelter. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Rowan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ROWAN COUNTY At 748 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Salisbury, or near Granite Quarry, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Salisbury, Spencer, Granite Quarry, Rockwell, Faith, High Rock Lake, Gold Hill and High Rock. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH