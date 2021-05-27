Cancel
Rockwell, NC

Rockwell Weather Forecast

Rockwell (NC) Weather Channel
Rockwell (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Rockwell: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Rockwell (NC) Weather Channel

Rockwell (NC) Weather Channel

Rockwell, NC
Iredell County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Iredell, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Target Area: Iredell; Rowan A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHEASTERN IREDELL AND SOUTHWESTERN ROWAN COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM EDT At 633 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Statesville, or near Troutman, moving east at 15 mph. Locations to be impacted include Statesville, Mooresville, Enochville, Troutman, Cleveland, Lake Norman State Park, Lake Norman, Mount Ulla, Piedmont Research Station and Doolie. Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.
Rowan County, NCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Scattered trees and power lines will be blown down in the warned area. Seek shelter inside an interior room. High Rock Lake is in the path of this storm. Get away from the water and seek shelter in an interior room in the nearest shelter. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Rowan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ROWAN COUNTY At 748 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Salisbury, or near Granite Quarry, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Salisbury, Spencer, Granite Quarry, Rockwell, Faith, High Rock Lake, Gold Hill and High Rock. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Alexander County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Davie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Cabarrus; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Iredell; Lincoln; Mecklenburg; Rowan; Union INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING Gusty winds and low relative humidity will develop this afternoon across the western Carolinas. With little to no rainfall across the area yesterday, small fuels and brush will dry out quickly this afternoon. All these conditions will lead to an increased risk of wildfires into the evening hours. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
Alexander County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Catawba by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Iredell; Lincoln; McDowell Mountains; Polk Mountains; Rowan; Rutherford Mountains; Union INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING In the wake of a cold front, gusty winds and low relative humidity will develop Friday afternoon across portions of the North Carolina Piedmont. While vegetation and brush remain fairly moist following recent rainfall, the weather conditions will allow these fuels to quickly dry out. Altogether, conditions will be favorable for outdoor fires to grow quickly, increasing the danger of a wildfire. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn Friday. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.