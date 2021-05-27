Daily Weather Forecast For Rustburg

Effective: 2021-05-04 14:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Amherst; Bedford; Botetourt; Campbell; City of Buena Vista; City of Lynchburg; Rockbridge The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The City of Buena Vista in west central Virginia Southwestern Rockbridge County in west central Virginia North central Campbell County in central Virginia Northern Bedford County in south central Virginia Southeastern Botetourt County in west central Virginia Western Amherst County in central Virginia The City of Lynchburg in central Virginia * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 253 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Montvale, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lynchburg Buena Vista Bedford Buchanan Glasgow Big Island and Montvale. This includes The following Locations Liberty University, The National D-Day Memorial, and Lynchburg Airport. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH