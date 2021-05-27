Cancel
Florida State

Sex offender arrested in Florida after faking identity for 21 years

By Associated Press
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
SPRING HILL, Fla. – Investigators in Florida arrested a sex offender from California on Monday who has been faking his identity for 21 years.

David Swenson, 53, is classified as a “absconded sex offender” from California. He had active warrants there for failing to register as a sex offender in 2000, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office began investigating Swenson after receiving a tip From the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Tuesday about a sex offender who was possibly living in Spring Hill.

Detectives learned that Swenson was married and living under the name Kevin Crowley, which he had recently used to obtain a fishing license. The two vehicles, a camper, and a boat at his home in Spring Hill were all registered to Crowley’s wife, officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies had a previous encounter with the man, when they were called to the home in 2009, and found him hiding in the attic. He provided them with his false name, Crowley, and was issued a notice to appear in court, but the case was dropped due to a pre-trial diversion, The Associated Press reported.

Swenson never registered as a sex offender in Florida and never obtained a driver’s license or ID card under his own name or the name of Kevin Crowley, according to records from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Detectives went to his home in Spring Hill and spoke to his wife, who told them he was on a bicycle ride in the neighborhood. A sheriff’s aviation unit was able to locate him walking on a bike trail near a park.

When detectives made contact with him, he confirmed his identity as David Swenson and was taken into custody, according to the report.

During an interview, he told investigators he wanted to “end his time on the run.” He told them he had been in Spring Hill for 21 years, after leaving Northern California.

Swenson was convicted of forcible rape in Santa Clara County in 1989 and was released from prison in 1993, California’s sex offender registry shows.

He is facing charges in Florida for failing to register as a sex offender and is being held without bond.

Fort Myers, FL
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
