Hawthorne, FL

Hawthorne Daily Weather Forecast

Hawthorne (FL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Hawthorne: Thursday, May 27: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;

Hawthorne, FL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Hawthorne, FL
Hawthorne, FL
Hawthorne (FL) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Hawthorne’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hawthorne: Friday, May 14: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Gainesville, FLGainesville.com

Sunny, warm days forecast for Gainesville this week

Unlike last week, rain isn’t likely headed toward North Central Florida this week. And after a brief drop in temperatures, they’re expected to rise again, according to National Weather Service forecasts. Overnight temperatures are forecast in the mid-60s with highs ranging from the mid- to high 80s all week. Here’s...
Alachua County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Western Alachua by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Eastern Alachua; Gilchrist; Western Alachua SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN GILCHRIST AND CENTRAL ALACHUA COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM EDT * At 138 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a cluster of thunderstorms centered near Trenton, moving east at 20 to 25 mph. * Heavy rainfall and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Gainesville, Trenton, Alachua, Archer, University Of Florida, Gainesville Airport, Newnans Lake, Rochelle, Newberry and Micanopy.