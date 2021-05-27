Hawthorne Daily Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Eastern Alachua; Gilchrist; Western Alachua SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN GILCHRIST AND CENTRAL ALACHUA COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM EDT * At 138 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a cluster of thunderstorms centered near Trenton, moving east at 20 to 25 mph. * Heavy rainfall and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Gainesville, Trenton, Alachua, Archer, University Of Florida, Gainesville Airport, Newnans Lake, Rochelle, Newberry and Micanopy.