Ludowici, GA

Ludowici Weather Forecast

Ludowici (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Ludowici: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

City
Get weather-ready — Ludowici’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ludowici: Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Ludowici is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(LUDOWICI, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ludowici. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bryan County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Inland Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING Relative humidity values are expected to be in the 25 to 30 percent range across much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia into the early evening. At the same time south winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with gusts around 25 mph. The combination of the low relative humidity, the elevated winds, and marginal fuel moisture will result in an increased fire danger today across much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. This includes locations such as the Francis Marion National Forest, the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge and Fort Stewart areas. It also includes, but is not limited to communities in and near Moncks Corner, Summerville, Walterboro, Statesboro and Hinesville.
Bryan County, GAweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bulloch, Candler, Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fire officials should advise their crews in the field. The public should postpone outdoor burning during this period since fires could quickly get out of control. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * TIMING...Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent away from the immediate coast. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid to upper 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Bryan County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Coastal Liberty, Coastal McIntosh, Effingham, Evans by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Bulloch; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Long; Tattnall STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BRYAN, EVANS, LIBERTY, MCINTOSH, BULLOCH, EFFINGHAM, LONG AND TATTNALL COUNTIES At 1218 AM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Collins to 10 miles north of Surrency to 6 miles north of Bristol, and moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Hinesville, Richmond Hill, Reidsville, Glennville, Claxton, Pembroke, Darien and Ludowici. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH