Ludowici Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Bulloch; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Long; Tattnall STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BRYAN, EVANS, LIBERTY, MCINTOSH, BULLOCH, EFFINGHAM, LONG AND TATTNALL COUNTIES At 1218 AM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Collins to 10 miles north of Surrency to 6 miles north of Bristol, and moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Hinesville, Richmond Hill, Reidsville, Glennville, Claxton, Pembroke, Darien and Ludowici. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH