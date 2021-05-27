Varnville Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hampton FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR ALLENDALE, BERKELEY, COLLETON, DORCHESTER AND HAMPTON COUNTIES At 927 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to locally heavy rainfall from showers and thunderstorms extending from Allendale and Hampton east to Moncks Corner. As much as 1.5 inches of rain has fallen in some areas over the past few hours. Although the heaviest rains have pushed east to the coast, the risk for minor flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas continues. Some locations that will experience flooding include Summerville, Goose Creek, Moncks Corner, Walterboro, Allendale, Hampton, Saint George, Givhans Ferry State Park, Ladson, Lake Warren State Park, Dorchester, Colleton, Varnville, Estill, Fairfax, Ridgeville, Saint Stephen, Cottageville, Harleyville and Brunson.