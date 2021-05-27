Cancel
Varnville, SC

Varnville Weather Forecast

Varnville (SC) Weather Channel
Varnville (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Varnville: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

Varnville (SC) Weather Channel

Varnville (SC) Weather Channel

Varnville, SC
Varnville (SC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Monday sun in Varnville

(VARNVILLE, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Varnville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Hampton County, SCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hampton FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR ALLENDALE, BERKELEY, COLLETON, DORCHESTER AND HAMPTON COUNTIES At 927 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to locally heavy rainfall from showers and thunderstorms extending from Allendale and Hampton east to Moncks Corner. As much as 1.5 inches of rain has fallen in some areas over the past few hours. Although the heaviest rains have pushed east to the coast, the risk for minor flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas continues. Some locations that will experience flooding include Summerville, Goose Creek, Moncks Corner, Walterboro, Allendale, Hampton, Saint George, Givhans Ferry State Park, Ladson, Lake Warren State Park, Dorchester, Colleton, Varnville, Estill, Fairfax, Ridgeville, Saint Stephen, Cottageville, Harleyville and Brunson.