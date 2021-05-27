Cancel
Bogart, GA

Weather Forecast For Bogart

Bogart (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Bogart: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Bogart (GA) Weather Channel

Bogart, GA
Bogart (GA) Weather Channel

Friday has sun for Bogart — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BOGART, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bogart. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Clarke County, GAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Greene, Oconee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Clarke; Greene; Oconee The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Penfield affecting Greene, Oconee and Clarke Counties. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Oconee River near Penfield. * From this evening to late tonight. * At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.8 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.0 feet this evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding occurs along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the Georgia Highway 15 bridge. The right bank begins to overflow into agricultural land and pastures with a foot or two of water.
Clarke County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clarke, Oconee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 10:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clarke; Oconee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CLARKE AND NORTHERN OCONEE COUNTIES UNTIL 130 PM EDT At 106 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was near Bogart, or near Athens...moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Watkinsville, Athens, Winterville, Bogart, Hull, Athens-Clarke County, Whitehall, Westgate Park, James Holland Youth Sports Cmpx, Beechwood Hills, Oconee Heights, Barretts Mill, State Botanical Garden Of Ga, Eastville and Sandy Creek Recreation Area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...50MPH
Barrow County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barrow, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Oconee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 03:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barrow; Gwinnett; Hall; Jackson; Oconee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HALL...WESTERN JACKSON...BARROW...NORTHEASTERN GWINNETT AND NORTHWESTERN OCONEE COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT At 226 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over County Line, or over Winder...moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Winder, Jefferson, Braselton, Auburn, Dacula, Oakwood, Statham, Arcade, Hoschton, Bethlehem, Pendergrass, Carl, Talmo, Candler, Fort Yargo State Park, County Line, Thompsons Mill, Harbin, Chateau Elan and Russell. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...50MPH