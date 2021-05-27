Weather Forecast For Bogart

Effective: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Clarke; Greene; Oconee The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Penfield affecting Greene, Oconee and Clarke Counties. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Oconee River near Penfield. * From this evening to late tonight. * At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.8 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.0 feet this evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding occurs along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on the Georgia Highway 15 bridge. The right bank begins to overflow into agricultural land and pastures with a foot or two of water.