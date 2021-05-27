4-Day Weather Forecast For Anna

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:49:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Collin The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River At Dallas affecting Dallas County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas East Fork Trinity River At McKinney affecting Collin County. Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the East Fork Trinity River At McKinney. * Until this evening. * At 8:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.3 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 5.3 feet Saturday morning. Additional heavy rainfall may result in renewed flooding later this week however. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will begin along the river.