Anna, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Anna

Anna (TX) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Anna: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;

Collin County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Collin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Collin The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Southwestern Collin County in north central Texas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 245 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Areas that are low lying or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Plano, Garland, McKinney, Carrollton, Frisco, Richardson, Allen, Wylie, Sachse, Murphy, Fairview, Princeton, Lucas, Parker, Lowry Crossing, St. Paul and New Hope.
Flood Warning issued for Collin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:49:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Collin The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River At Dallas affecting Dallas County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas East Fork Trinity River At McKinney affecting Collin County. Trinity River At Trinidad affecting Navarro and Henderson Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the East Fork Trinity River At McKinney. * Until this evening. * At 8:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.3 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 5.3 feet Saturday morning. Additional heavy rainfall may result in renewed flooding later this week however. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will begin along the river.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Anna (TX) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Anna’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Anna: Monday, May 10: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 11: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 12: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Severe Weather Statement issued for Collin, Hunt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 22:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. This storm is producing half dollar size hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Collin; Hunt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HUNT AND SOUTHEASTERN COLLIN COUNTIES At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Farmersville, or 8 miles east of Wylie, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported half dollar size hail in Lavon at 10:10 PM. Radar continues to indicate the threat for hail close to the size of half dollars. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Wylie, Greenville, Royse City, Princeton, Farmersville, Wolfe City, Caddo Mills, Celeste, Lavon, Nevada, Josephine and Neylandville. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Collin, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so closely monitor for additional information or possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Collin; Fannin; Grayson; Hunt SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN HUNT...NORTHEASTERN COLLIN...SOUTHEASTERN GRAYSON AND SOUTHERN FANNIN COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM CDT At 929 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Anna, or 14 miles northeast of McKinney, moving northeast at 45 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm.
