It was another day of comfortable temperatures for northern California, but this afternoon there were showers and thunderstorms which developed over the mountains. It will be active through sunset, with quieter weather early Thursday. The trough of low pressure currently over California brought just enough energy and moisture to spawn showers and storms late this afternoon, along with some brief heavy rainfall, gusty wind and a few lightning strikes. We'll have fewer clouds overnight with cooler lows, and Trinity County once again has Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings. Lows Tuesday will range from the 30s and 40s in the mountains and foothills to the upper 40s and lower 50s for the valley.