Makawao Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sturgis: Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, June 2: Chance rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, June 3: Rain showers likely then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;