Neocrafts' Guardians of Cloudia is a newly released MMORPG that's available for Android and iOS

By Suchit Mohanty
pocketgamer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuardians of Cloudia by Neocraft is the latest addition to the ever-growing list of MMORPG out there on the app stores. The game assigns you the role of a Skywalkers before sending you off on an adventure that includes exploring the City of Cloudia. The title is available for both Android and iOS.

www.pocketgamer.com
