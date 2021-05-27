Lake Park Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Brooks; Lowndes SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE...CENTRAL JEFFERSON...TAYLOR...MADISON...SOUTHERN LOWNDES AND SOUTHERN BROOKS COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 PM EDT At 930 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Quitman to 17 miles southeast of St. Marks. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Perry, Madison, Lake Park, Valdosta, Dasher, Greenville, Lee, Pinland, Pinetta, Scanlon, Lovett, Empress, Clyattville, Foley, Hanson, Perry-Foley Airport, Hampton Springs, Iddo, Moseley Hall and Twin Lakes.