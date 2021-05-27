Cancel
Lake Park, GA

Lake Park Weather Forecast

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Lake Park: Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

Brooks County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Brooks; Lowndes SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE...CENTRAL JEFFERSON...TAYLOR...MADISON...SOUTHERN LOWNDES AND SOUTHERN BROOKS COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 PM EDT At 930 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Quitman to 17 miles southeast of St. Marks. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Perry, Madison, Lake Park, Valdosta, Dasher, Greenville, Lee, Pinland, Pinetta, Scanlon, Lovett, Empress, Clyattville, Foley, Hanson, Perry-Foley Airport, Hampton Springs, Iddo, Moseley Hall and Twin Lakes.
Berrien County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 11:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Cook; Irwin; Lanier; Lowndes THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COOK...IRWIN...BERRIEN LANIER...NORTHWESTERN LOWNDES AND NORTH CENTRAL BROOKS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for south central Georgia. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tallahassee.
Brooks County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brooks, Lanier, Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 00:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Brooks; Lanier; Lowndes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EDT FOR LANIER...LOWNDES AND SOUTHERN BROOKS COUNTIES At 1213 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lakeland to 10 miles south of Quitman, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Park, Lakeland, Valdosta, Quitman, Moody Air Force Base, I-75 At Exit 16, Remerton, Meigs, Dasher, Naylor, Courthouse, Greenwood, Barretts, Twin Lakes, Hansell, Valdosta Regional Airport, Kinderlou, I-75 At Exit 5, Nankin and Empress. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH