Lake Park Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-05 00:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Brooks; Lanier; Lowndes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EDT FOR LANIER...LOWNDES AND SOUTHERN BROOKS COUNTIES At 1213 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lakeland to 10 miles south of Quitman, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Park, Lakeland, Valdosta, Quitman, Moody Air Force Base, I-75 At Exit 16, Remerton, Meigs, Dasher, Naylor, Courthouse, Greenwood, Barretts, Twin Lakes, Hansell, Valdosta Regional Airport, Kinderlou, I-75 At Exit 5, Nankin and Empress. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH