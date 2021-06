Perhaps no horse had a more disappointing Kentucky Derby than Santa Anita Derby winner Rock Your World. He entered Churchill Downs as the 5-1 second-favorite but was bumped at the start of the race and finished 17th out of 19 horses. After bypassing the Preakness, the John Sadler-trained horse will look to right the ship at the 2021 Belmont Stakes on June 5. With wins in all three of his other races, Rock Your World will be out to prove that his Derby performance was an aberration in the Belmont Stakes 2021.