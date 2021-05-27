Cancel
Caruthersville, MO

Daily Weather Forecast For Caruthersville

Caruthersville (MO) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Caruthersville: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Caruthersville (MO) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Caruthersville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Caruthersville: Saturday, May 15: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Pemiscot County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 12:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pemiscot A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR Northern Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas Southern Pemiscot County in southeastern Missouri North central Lauderdale County in western Tennessee Dyer County in western Tennessee Northwestern Gibson County in western Tennessee At 301 PM CDT...strong thunderstorms producing penny to pea size hail and winds 45 mph was located along a line extending from near Miston to near Leachville. Movement was east at 35 mph. People in northern Mississippi...southern Pemiscot...north central Lauderdale...Dyer and northwestern Gibson Counties should monitor this storm closely.
Dunklin County, MOweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 5 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 5 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Hayti, MOKFVS12

NWS: Evidence of EF0 tornado near Hayti, Mo.

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service survey team found evidence of an EF0 tornado near Hayti. According to the preliminary report, the tornado touched down northeast of Hayti around 2:51 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4. It had estimated wind peaks of 85 miles per hour and a...
Dunklin County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 01:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Pemiscot County in southeastern Missouri East central Dunklin County in southeastern Missouri * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 134 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kennett, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kennett, Portageville, Hayti, Clarkton, Holcomb, Hayti Heights, Wardell, Bolton, Bragg City, Pascola, Lorine, West Kennett, North Wardell, White Oak, Homestown, Ipley, Bakerville, Baird, Stanley and Frisbee. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH