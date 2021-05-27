Daily Weather Forecast For White City

Effective: 2021-05-07 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-08 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Jackson County FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Freezing minimum temperatures of 27-31 possible in the Freeze Watch area. * WHERE...Portions of the Applegate Valley, Shady Cove, and Prospect in Jackson County. * WHEN...Tonight into Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freezing temperatures could kill or significantly damage cold sensitive crops and other sensitive vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost is likely across many mid-elevation and valley locations in southwestern Oregon and northwestern California, including in the valleys of Jackson, Josephine, and Siskiyou counties later tonight into Saturday morning. Sensitive vegetation could be damaged and stunned if left unprotected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr