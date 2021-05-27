Cancel
White City, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For White City

White City (OR) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Here's the forecast for the next four days in White City: Thursday, May 27: Slight chance light rain then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

White City, OR
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

White City, OR
White City (OR) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Sunday sun in White City

(WHITE CITY, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in White City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Douglas County, ORweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 18:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-14 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson County; Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTY At 611 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Prospect, or 19 miles southwest of Crater Lake, moving northwest at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea to dime size hail are possible with this storm. Small hail could accumulate on roadways, causing sudden slippery conditions. Use caution while driving. Locations impacted include Joseph Stewart State Park, Prospect State Scenic Viewpoint and Prospect. This includes Highway 62 in Oregon between mile markers 34 and 54. When thunder roars, go indoors.
Jackson County, ORweather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-08 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Jackson County FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Freezing minimum temperatures of 27-31 possible in the Freeze Watch area. * WHERE...Portions of the Applegate Valley, Shady Cove, and Prospect in Jackson County. * WHEN...Tonight into Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freezing temperatures could kill or significantly damage cold sensitive crops and other sensitive vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost is likely across many mid-elevation and valley locations in southwestern Oregon and northwestern California, including in the valleys of Jackson, Josephine, and Siskiyou counties later tonight into Saturday morning. Sensitive vegetation could be damaged and stunned if left unprotected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr