Bunkie, LA

Bunkie Weather Forecast

Bunkie (LA) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Bunkie: Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Bunkie, LA
Bunkie (LA) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Bunkie

(BUNKIE, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bunkie. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Acadia; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Louisiana...south central Louisiana and southwest Louisiana, including the following areas, in central Louisiana, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides and St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia and Vermilion. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today through Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts of 12 inches.
Bunkie, LA
Bunkie (LA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Bunkie’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bunkie: Tuesday, May 11: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 12: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 13: Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Avoyelles Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Avoyelles, Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 10:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Avoyelles; Rapides SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN RAPIDES AND NORTHWESTERN AVOYELLES PARISHES UNTIL 730 PM CDT At 633 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Esler Regional Airport, or 14 miles northeast of Pineville, moving southeast at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Effie, Ball, Deville, Esler Regional Airport, Centerpoint and Holloway.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon; West Cameron FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler will expire AT 1 PM CDT this afternoon. The Flood Watch is cancelled. Flash flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Avoyelles, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Allen; Avoyelles; Evangeline; St. Landry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EVANGELINE...SOUTHWESTERN AVOYELLES...NORTHWESTERN ST. LANDRY AND NORTHEASTERN ALLEN PARISHES UNTIL 700 AM CDT At 617 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Glenmora to near Allen Parish Airport. Movement was east at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Oakdale, Ville Platte, Bunkie, Mamou, Turkey Creek, Morrow, Pine Prairie, Chataignier, Evergreen, Plaucheville, Bayou Chicot, Goudeau, Indian Lake, Chicot State Park, Allen Parish Airport, Whiteville, Swords, Beaver, Reddell and Bond.
Avoyelles Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Avoyelles, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 06:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Avoyelles; Evangeline; St. Landry The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Evangeline Parish in central Louisiana Southwestern Avoyelles Parish in central Louisiana Northeastern St. Landry Parish in central Louisiana * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 640 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Turkey Creek to Mamou, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Opelousas, Ville Platte, Mamou, Leonville, Turkey Creek, Palmetto, Morrow, Port Barre, Pine Prairie, Washington, Chataignier, Bayou Chicot, Goudeau, Prairie Ronde, Indian Lake, Chicot State Park, Whiteville, Big Cane, Reddell and Grand Prairie. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 18 and 49. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH