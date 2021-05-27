Bunkie Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-10 06:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Avoyelles; Evangeline; St. Landry The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Evangeline Parish in central Louisiana Southwestern Avoyelles Parish in central Louisiana Northeastern St. Landry Parish in central Louisiana * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 640 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Turkey Creek to Mamou, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Opelousas, Ville Platte, Mamou, Leonville, Turkey Creek, Palmetto, Morrow, Port Barre, Pine Prairie, Washington, Chataignier, Bayou Chicot, Goudeau, Prairie Ronde, Indian Lake, Chicot State Park, Whiteville, Big Cane, Reddell and Grand Prairie. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 18 and 49. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH