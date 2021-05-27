Salida is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Effective: 2021-05-08 03:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Delta; Northern San Joaquin Valley in San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties Below 1000 ft - Excludes the Delta; Southern Motherlode From 1000 to 3000 Ft, Calaveras and Toulumne Counties Critical Fire Weather Conditions Through Monday Afternoon For Elevations Below 2000 Feet .Gusty north to east wind, low humidity and unseasonably dry fuels will result in critical fire weather conditions over portions of the Central Valley, Delta and surrounding foothills below 2000 feet. The strongest winds are expected along the west side of the Sacramento Valley and through favorably oriented gaps and canyons in the surrounding foothills. Lighter wind expected Tuesday, but hot and dry weather conditions will continue. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 218, 219, AND 220 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 218, 219, and 220 for elevations below 2000 feet.. * WIND...Northwest to north wind 10 to 25 mph with local gusts up to 40 mph in the Delta and Northern San Joaquin Valley. Northeast to east wind up to 15 mph with local gusts to 30 mph in the Motherlode. * HUMIDITY...Minimum daytime humidity in the single digits or teens. Areas of poor to moderate overnight humidity recovery of 35 to 45 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento