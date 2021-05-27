Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salida, CA

Salida is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Salida (CA) Weather Channel
Salida (CA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SALIDA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Salida. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Salida (CA) Weather Channel

Salida (CA) Weather Channel

Salida, CA
61
Followers
479
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salida, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It#Picnic#Sun Today#Snacks#Nws Data#Gathering Sizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Salida, CAPosted by
Salida (CA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Salida

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Salida: Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, June 2: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, June 3: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Salida, CAPosted by
Salida (CA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Salida’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Salida: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Salida, CAPosted by
Salida (CA) Weather Channel

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Salida

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Salida: Sunday, May 16: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Salida, CAPosted by
Salida (CA) Weather Channel

Salida weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Salida: Tuesday, May 11: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Wednesday, May 12: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Thursday, May 13: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Calaveras County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 03:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Delta; Northern San Joaquin Valley in San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties Below 1000 ft - Excludes the Delta; Southern Motherlode From 1000 to 3000 Ft, Calaveras and Toulumne Counties Critical Fire Weather Conditions Through Monday Afternoon For Elevations Below 2000 Feet .Gusty north to east wind, low humidity and unseasonably dry fuels will result in critical fire weather conditions over portions of the Central Valley, Delta and surrounding foothills below 2000 feet. The strongest winds are expected along the west side of the Sacramento Valley and through favorably oriented gaps and canyons in the surrounding foothills. Lighter wind expected Tuesday, but hot and dry weather conditions will continue. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 218, 219, AND 220 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 218, 219, and 220 for elevations below 2000 feet.. * WIND...Northwest to north wind 10 to 25 mph with local gusts up to 40 mph in the Delta and Northern San Joaquin Valley. Northeast to east wind up to 15 mph with local gusts to 30 mph in the Motherlode. * HUMIDITY...Minimum daytime humidity in the single digits or teens. Areas of poor to moderate overnight humidity recovery of 35 to 45 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento
Calaveras County, CAweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eastern Delta; Northern San Joaquin Valley in San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties Below 1000 ft - Excludes the Delta; Southern Motherlode From 1000 to 3000 Ft, Calaveras and Toulumne Counties Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Late Tonight Through Monday Afternoon For Elevations Below 2000 Feet .Widespread gusty north to east wind expected Saturday, which persists into Monday afternoon. Combined with low humidity and dry fuels will increase critical fire weather conditions over lower elevations. Strongest wind expected along the west side of the Sacramento Valley and through favorably oriented gaps and canyons in the surrounding foothills. Lighter wind expected Tuesday, but dry and hot conditions continue. FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 213, 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 220, 263, 266, 267, AND 279 BELOW 2000 FEET ELEVATION * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 213, 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 220, 263, 266, 267, AND 279 for elevations below 2000 feet. * WIND...North to east 10 to 25 mph with local gusts up to 35 mph or higher. Strongest winds expected west of Interstate 5 into the Coastal Range, and through favorably oriented gaps and canyons in the foothills. * HUMIDITY...Minimum daytime humidity in the single digits or teens, with poor to moderate overnight humidity recovery. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento