Western Digital announces a trio of gaming-focused WD Black SSDs
Bottom line: Western Digital had several new storage products to announce at its recent Flash Perspective event. These include three WD Black-branded SSDs, namely the console-focused portable D30 Game Drive, its Xbox-branded variant, and the SN750 SE NVMe internal drive for PCs. WD also announced over a dozen storage devices for its new SanDisk Professional brand, which is made up of the company’s existing Ultrastar, G-Drive, and G-RAID products, as well as new modular card readers, media cards, and docking stations.www.techspot.com