Italy’s leading prima ballerina, Carla Fracci, dies at 84

In Italy, these trails and parks provide breathing space for everyone. Italy’s historic piazzas, traditional trattorias, and beaches lapped by blue ripples will seduce you. (Give in, it’s OK.) But don’t go back to Italy without setting foot in at least one of its under-visited regional and national parks. The pandemic put the county’s parks front and center, not only providing breathing room for tutti in Italia but also showcasing Europe’s highest level of biodiversity, with over 57,000 species recorded—more than a third of all animals on the continent. If you can’t reach one of the 20 national or 130 regional parks, try one of the 420 national and regional reserves or countless trails stretching from the snowy Alps in the north down the Apennines and both coasts to the heel, with ample woodlands, marshes, low-growth garigue scrubland and shrubby Mediterranean maquis vegetation along the way. Andiamo!