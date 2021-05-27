Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Italy’s leading prima ballerina, Carla Fracci, dies at 84

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – Carla Fracci, one of the most famous ballerinas of the 20th century who emerged from humble origins in Italy to dazzle audiences in theatres around the world, has died, her family said on Thursday. She was 84 and had been suffering from cancer. Fracci danced with the...

wiky.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carla Fracci
Person
Sergio Mattarella
Person
Rudolf Nureyev
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Ballerinas#Ballet Dancers#Classical Ballet#Reuters#Italian#British#Corriere Della Sera#La Scala#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Entertainmentrescue.org

Christine Shevchenko: Prima Ballerina, Courageous Refugee

Christine Shevchenko, a principal ballerina with the American Ballet Theatre, moved to Philadelphia at age 6 when her family had to flee Ukraine. Having trained as a gymnast and studied ballet, she enrolled in the Pennsylvania Ballet’s Rock School and soon was dancing the children’s lead in The Nutcracker. Shevchenko joined the American Ballet Theatre as an apprentice in 2007, the corps de ballet in 2008, became a soloist in 2014 and a principal dancer in 2017.
Beauty & Fashionprima.co.uk

Carol Kirkwood is Prima's July cover star

Welcome to the July issue of Prima with everyone's favourite weather presenter, Carol Kirkwood. Carol certainly brings that ray of sunshine to the issue as she chats about the job she loves, the special man in her life and how she's just become a first-time author at the age of 59!
UEFAESPN

Atalanta and Sassuolo inspired Italy's transformation

ROME --  Its been five years since Italy played at a major tournament, so its come as a surprise to many to see the Azzurri completely transformed into an attack-minded juggernaut resembling the elite of modern soccer. Where did the old catenaccio system of lockdown defense and occasional counterattacks...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Euro 2020 power rankings: Belgium and Italy lead the pack

The Euros enter Matchday 2 with some pre-tournament favorites looking to qualify for the knockout stage. Here’s a look at the latest power rankings. The Euros keep rolling along as the group stage enters Matchday 2 on Wednesday with three games, a day headlined by Italy’s game against Switzerland in Rome.
Visual Artfadmagazine.com

The Top 5 Art Exhibitions to see in London in late June

Tabish Khan the @LondonArtCritic picks his top exhibitions to see in late June. Each one comes with a concise review to help you decide whether it’s for you. Readers looking for some outdoor art should see last week’s top outdoor artworks, as all but one are still on view. The...
TravelPosted by
AFAR

Italy’s Underrated National and Regional Parks

In Italy, these trails and parks provide breathing space for everyone. Italy’s historic piazzas, traditional trattorias, and beaches lapped by blue ripples will seduce you. (Give in, it’s OK.) But don’t go back to Italy without setting foot in at least one of its under-visited regional and national parks. The pandemic put the county’s parks front and center, not only providing breathing room for tutti in Italia but also showcasing Europe’s highest level of biodiversity, with over 57,000 species recorded—more than a third of all animals on the continent. If you can’t reach one of the 20 national or 130 regional parks, try one of the 420 national and regional reserves or countless trails stretching from the snowy Alps in the north down the Apennines and both coasts to the heel, with ample woodlands, marshes, low-growth garigue scrubland and shrubby Mediterranean maquis vegetation along the way. Andiamo!
SoccerTribal Football

Ranieri hails team spirit of Mancini's Italy

Former Sampdoria coach Claudio Ranieri is impressed by the team spirit created by Italy coach Roberto Mancini. Ranieri was reflecting on their Euros defeat of Switzerland. He said, “Italy play like a club. It's the way to go. Italy in general reiterated what we saw against Turkey. “Dribbling, pressing, running,...
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Italy’s State With Coronavirus: Update

Last week, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza established a 5-day quarantine for those travelers coming from the UK. So far, the country has recorded less than 1% of cases with the mutation of the virus. These are the basic facts when talking about the Delta variant in Italy, the coronavirus’ variation which is now threatening the containment of the pandemic in the country. According to virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, interviewed by daily Corriere della Sera, vaccines and high temperatures are helping to contain contagion, so the country can expect a “fairly relaxed summer”, although at the end of the season Italy can expect a UK-like scenario, with an increase in the number of cases. In the meantime, news of cancellations on flight routes between the UK and Italy have caused some frustrations over the past days.
Religionnewagebd.net

Vatican in 'unprecedented' challenge to Italy’s homophobia law

The Vatican confirmed Tuesday it had lodged a diplomatic protest against a draft Italian law against homophobia, in what was described as an ‘unprecedented’ act of interference in Italy's affairs. The so-called Zan law, currently being debated in Italy's parliament, seeks to punish acts of discrimination and incitement to violence...
FIFASportsnet.ca

France, Italy lead way atop updated Euro 2020 odds

After finishing atop the Group F table by a narrow margin and earning a favourable matchup in the Round of 16, the French have climbed to short +350 betting favourites on the odds to win Euro 2020 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The defending FIFA World Cup champions were put...
Aerospace & Defensech-aviation.com

France's La Compagnie expands to Israel, Italy

La Compagnie (B0, Paris Orly) has announced it will expand its network of flights to now include services from Milan Malpensa, Italy and Tel Aviv Ben Gurion, Israel. The French all-premium carrier resumed scheduled flights on June 12 on only its core return route - from Paris Orly to New York Newark. For now, it operates it 2x weekly but will gradually increase the frequency to daily as of September. It will resume its other French service, from Nice, on July 2. Historically, La Compagnie's network has been limited to these two routes, but now it plans to add services from Tel Aviv starting on July 21 albeit initially scheduled as a seasonal route through October 30, 2021.
Soccernewagebd.net

Mancini rekindles Italy’s love for Azzurri

Roberto Mancini has turned the clock back for Italy, recapturing the atmosphere of the 1990 World Cup the country hosted, with a 1-0 win over Wales capping a perfect Euro 2020 group-stage run. Three years after taking over following Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup for the first...
UEFAESPN

The Latest: Italy's players to decide on taking a knee

------ Italys players will decide as a team whether to take a knee before their match against Austria on Saturday in the round of 16 at the European Championship. Italian media reported that the team would not make the anti-racism gesture ahead of the match at Wembley Stadium. Half the players remained standing before the previous match against Wales.
Celebritieshitsdailydouble.com

UMPG INKS CARLA MORRISON

Has inked Mexican singer/songwriter Carla Morrison to an exclusive global publishing agreement, marking the first time that the two-time Grammy Award-winner has signed with a major music publisher. The deal covers future releases as well as her full catalog, which includes her five studio albums. Her 2012 album, Déjenme Llorar,...
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

From Roosevelt To Rome - InterContinental At 75

As it celebrates its Diamond anniversary and the reinvigoration of travel this year, explore the origins of the InterContinental brand and pioneering spirit of its founder, Juan Trippe, who laid the foundations for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts to become the largest luxury hotel brand on the planet. The origins. The...
MoviesPosted by
Reuters

Singer Mylene Farmer, actor Tahar Rahim picked for Cannes jury

PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - French singer Mylene Farmer, U.S. actress and screenwriter Maggie Gyllenhaal and Brazilian director Kleber Mendonça Filho will sit on the jury set to award the top movie prize at the Cannes Film Festival in July, organisers said on Thursday. "Do the Right Thing" and "Malcolm...
Visual ArtPosted by
AFAR

This New Monument in Paris Is Like a Mini Versailles

Originally built as a depository for the royal furniture collections and crown jewels, the Hôtel de la Marine reopened as a public museum for the first time since the 18th century in 2021. You’ve been to the Louvre. You’ve visited Versailles. Now you can wander the grand halls of the...
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Cannes Film Festival 2021 Announces Its Jury

The Cannes Film Festival has announced its jury members for the International Competition. Spike Lee is presiding over this year's jury, which comprises of a majority of women, including Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mélanie Laurent, and French pop superstar Mylène Farmer. The 74th Cannes Film Festival will take place this year on...
Performing Artsdg-premium.com

Der Ring des Nibelungen: Götterdämmerung (Marek Janowski, Frank Castorf)

Frank Castorf’s staging of the Ring, premiered in 2013 and filmed in 2016, provoked controversy right from the beginning. For Castorf, the Rheingold of our days is oil; thus he places the first part of the tetralogy at a gas station on Route 66. Die Walküre is situated in Baku, Azerbaijan, which was seized by the Bolsheviks in 1920 for its oil, whereas Siegfried takes place in a socialist equivalent of Mount Rushmore and at Berlin’s Alexanderplatz. Götterdämmerung is set somewhere in the GDR, ending up at New York’s stock exchange. Whilst Castorf’s staging polarized, Marek Janowski’s musical reading was unanimously praised, as was the excellent cast including in this opera Stefan Vinke (Siegfried), Markus Eiche (Gunther), Albert Pesendorfer (Hagen) and Catherine Foster (Brünnhilde).