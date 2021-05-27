Weather Forecast For Tunnel Hill

Effective: 2021-05-04 11:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Catoosa; Murray; Walker; Whitfield The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Catoosa County in northwestern Georgia Murray County in northwestern Georgia Whitfield County in northwestern Georgia Southeastern Walker County in northwestern Georgia * Until noon EDT. * At 1124 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mill Creek, or near Dalton, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dalton, Chatsworth, Varnell, Eton, Tunnel Hill, Crandall, Sumac, Wood Station, Rocky Face, Gregory, Mill Creek, Conasauga Lake, Tennga, Beaumont, Beaverdale, Dawnville, Villanow, Cisco and Fort Mountain State Park. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH