Weather Forecast For Tunnel Hill

Effective: 2021-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Catoosa; Chattooga; Dade; Floyd; Walker; Whitfield SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CHATTOOGA...WESTERN WHITFIELD CATOOSA...WALKER...DADE AND WESTERN FLOYD COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM EDT At 846 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Cagle to near Jasper to Flat Rock to Geraldine to near Aurora to near Gardendale...and moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Lafayette, Summerville, Ringgold, Trenton, Fort Oglethorpe, Rossville, Chickamauga, Trion, Lookout Mountain, Lyerly, Menlo, Center Post, Blue Spring, Fairview, Linwood, Cloudland, Chattanooga Valley, Hooker, Cloudland Canyon State Park and Cooper Heights. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH