Tunnel Hill, GA

Weather Forecast For Tunnel Hill

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Tunnel Hill: Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Tunnel Hill, GA
Get weather-ready — Tunnel Hill’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Tunnel Hill: Tuesday, May 11: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 12: Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Thursday, May 13: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Catoosa County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Walker, Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Catoosa; Chattooga; Dade; Floyd; Walker; Whitfield SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CHATTOOGA...WESTERN WHITFIELD CATOOSA...WALKER...DADE AND WESTERN FLOYD COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM EDT At 846 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from Cagle to near Jasper to Flat Rock to Geraldine to near Aurora to near Gardendale...and moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Lafayette, Summerville, Ringgold, Trenton, Fort Oglethorpe, Rossville, Chickamauga, Trion, Lookout Mountain, Lyerly, Menlo, Center Post, Blue Spring, Fairview, Linwood, Cloudland, Chattanooga Valley, Hooker, Cloudland Canyon State Park and Cooper Heights. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH
Catoosa County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Catoosa, Murray, Walker, Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 11:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Catoosa; Murray; Walker; Whitfield The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Catoosa County in northwestern Georgia Murray County in northwestern Georgia Whitfield County in northwestern Georgia Southeastern Walker County in northwestern Georgia * Until noon EDT. * At 1124 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mill Creek, or near Dalton, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dalton, Chatsworth, Varnell, Eton, Tunnel Hill, Crandall, Sumac, Wood Station, Rocky Face, Gregory, Mill Creek, Conasauga Lake, Tennga, Beaumont, Beaverdale, Dawnville, Villanow, Cisco and Fort Mountain State Park. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bartow County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bartow, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Polk, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 03:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartow; Chattooga; Floyd; Gordon; Murray; Polk; Walker; Whitfield SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CHATTOOGA...SOUTHEASTERN WHITFIELD...NORTHWESTERN POLK...SOUTHEASTERN WALKER...GORDON NORTHERN BARTOW...SOUTHERN MURRAY AND FLOYD COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM EDT At 1218 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Audubon, or 8 miles northeast of Calhoun...moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain. IMPACT...Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Rome, Dalton, Calhoun, Summerville, Adairsville, Trion, Cave Spring, Kingston, Resaca, Plainville, Shannon, Fairmount, Lyerly, Ranger, Pinson, Subligna, Redbud, Folsom, Lake Marvin and Coosa. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning.