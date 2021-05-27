Nashville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-12 11:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Cook; Lanier; Lowndes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT FOR COOK...IRWIN...BERRIEN...LANIER...NORTHWESTERN LOWNDES AND NORTH CENTRAL BROOKS COUNTIES At 1222 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mystic to near Ray City, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Nashville, Lakeland, Adel, Ocilla, Hahira, Sparks, Enigma, Ray City, Alapaha, Mystic, Moody Air Force Base, Meigs, Cecil, Barretts, New Lois, Gladys, Massee, Greggs, Glory and Waterloo. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH