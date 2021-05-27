Cancel
Nashville, GA

Nashville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Nashville (GA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Nashville: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

Nashville, GA
Berrien County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 11:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Cook; Lanier; Lowndes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT FOR COOK...IRWIN...BERRIEN...LANIER...NORTHWESTERN LOWNDES AND NORTH CENTRAL BROOKS COUNTIES At 1222 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mystic to near Ray City, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Nashville, Lakeland, Adel, Ocilla, Hahira, Sparks, Enigma, Ray City, Alapaha, Mystic, Moody Air Force Base, Meigs, Cecil, Barretts, New Lois, Gladys, Massee, Greggs, Glory and Waterloo. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Nashville (GA) Weather Channel

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Nashville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Nashville: Monday, May 3: Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;Tuesday, May 4: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;Wednesday, May 5: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;Thursday, May 6: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night;
Ben Hill County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ben Hill, Berrien, Irwin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 22:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Ben Hill; Berrien; Irwin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN IRWIN...NORTHERN BERRIEN AND EASTERN BEN HILL COUNTIES At 1118 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lumber City to 8 miles southeast of Norman Park, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Enigma, Alapaha, Gladys, Osierfield, Glory, Wray and Red Bluff. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Berrien County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berrien SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN BERRIEN COUNTY UNTIL 800 PM EDT At 727 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Enigma, or 10 miles southeast of Tifton, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Enigma, Alapaha, Glory, Gladys and Bannockburn. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for south central Georgia.
Ben Hill County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ben Hill, Berrien, Irwin by NWS

