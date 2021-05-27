Weather Forecast For Haw River

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Orange The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Alamance County in central North Carolina Southwestern Orange County in central North Carolina Northeastern Chatham County in central North Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 445 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles south of Graham, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Carrboro around 505 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Fearrington, Sutphin, Cane Creek Reservoir, Bynum and Saxapahaw. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN