Haw River, NC

Weather Forecast For Haw River

Haw River (NC) Weather Channel
Haw River (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Haw River: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;

Haw River (NC) Weather Channel

Haw River (NC) Weather Channel

Haw River, NC
Haw River, NC
Haw River (NC) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Haw River — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HAW RIVER, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Haw River. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Alamance County, NC
WFMY NEWS2

EF-1 tornado in Alamance County confirmed by National Weather Service

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The National Weather Service said an EF-1 tornado touched down in Alamance County during severe weather Monday afternoon. NWS Raleigh was in the Sutphin and Snow Camp areas of Alamance County on Tuesday to survey the area. The team said it found damage along Mt. Hermon Rock Creek Road and Bass Mountain Road that was consistent with an EF-1 tornado.
Alamance County, NC

Monday severe weather confirmed as tornado

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Alamance County on Monday. The tornado occurred at 4:46 p.m. and struck the Eli Whitney area, in the southern part of Alamance County near Snow Camp. Its wind speeds reached 110 mph, and its path lasted 1.25 miles, with a maximum width of 200 yards, according to preliminary damage survey results from the National Weather Service.
Alamance County, NC

EF-1 tornado confirmed in southern Alamance County

ELI WHITNEY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Monday's severe weather that moved through central North Carolina produced a tornado in Alamance County, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down at 4:46 p.m. near the Eli Whitney community in the southern part of the county. The twister had peak...
Alamance County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Alamance, Chatham, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 50 mph are capable of knocking down small or weakened trees and blowing around light outdoor objects. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Orange A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN ALAMANCE...SOUTHWESTERN ORANGE AND WESTERN CHATHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM EDT At 432 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Graham, moving southeast at 35 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Chapel Hill, Burlington, Graham, Pittsboro, Carrboro, Swepsonville, Alamance, Snow Camp, Sutphin and Bynum. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central North Carolina.
Alamance County, NC

Tornado Warning issued for Alamance, Chatham, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Orange The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Alamance County in central North Carolina Southwestern Orange County in central North Carolina Northeastern Chatham County in central North Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 445 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles south of Graham, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Carrboro around 505 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Fearrington, Sutphin, Cane Creek Reservoir, Bynum and Saxapahaw. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN
Alamance County, NC

National Weather Service to survey storm damage in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The National Weather Service said it will survey storm damage Tuesday in Alamance County. Click on the video player for the latest forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lanie Pope. Strong storms moved through the region Monday evening, and triggered a tornado warning for Alamance County shortly before...
Alamance County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alamance, Chatham, Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Guilford; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Alamance County in central North Carolina Northeastern Randolph County in central North Carolina Southeastern Guilford County in central North Carolina Northwestern Chatham County in central North Carolina * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 347 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Greensboro, moving southeast at 35 mph. Quarter size hail has been reported with this storm. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greensboro, High Point, Burlington, Graham, McLeansville, Gibsonville, Pleasant Garden, Jamestown, Liberty and Swepsonville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Alamance County, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Tornado Warning for Alamance County

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A tornado warning has been issued for Alamance County until 5:15 p.m. A tornado warning means a tornado has been reported by spotters or indicated by radar and there is a serious threat to life and property to those in the path of the tornado. Watch: Where...
Haw River, NC
Haw River (NC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Haw River’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Haw River: Tuesday, May 4: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;Wednesday, May 5: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night;Thursday, May 6: Sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;Friday, May 7: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Alamance County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alamance, Guilford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing nickel sized hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Alamance; Guilford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN ALAMANCE AND NORTHEASTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES At 326 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Monroeton, or 9 miles south of Reidsville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Burlington, Mebane, McLeansville, Gibsonville, Haw River State Park, Lake Burlington, Monticello, Lake Cammack Park & Marina, Altamahaw-Ossipee and Glen Raven. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH