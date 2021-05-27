Weather Forecast For Haw River

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Guilford; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Alamance County in central North Carolina Northeastern Randolph County in central North Carolina Southeastern Guilford County in central North Carolina Northwestern Chatham County in central North Carolina * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 347 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Greensboro, moving southeast at 35 mph. Quarter size hail has been reported with this storm. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greensboro, High Point, Burlington, Graham, McLeansville, Gibsonville, Pleasant Garden, Jamestown, Liberty and Swepsonville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH