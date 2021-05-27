Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jessup, MD

Thursday has sun for Jessup — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Jessup (MD) Weather Channel
Jessup (MD) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JESSUP, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jessup. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Jessup (MD) Weather Channel

Jessup (MD) Weather Channel

Jessup, MD
47
Followers
482
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jessup, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#Sun For Jessup#Sun Today#Snacks#Rain Showers#Gathering Sizes#Experimentation#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Jessup, MDPosted by
Jessup (MD) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Jessup

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jessup: Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Thursday, June 3: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Jessup, MDPosted by
Jessup (MD) Weather Channel

Wednesday sun alert in Jessup — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(JESSUP, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jessup. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Jessup, MDPosted by
Jessup (MD) Weather Channel

Jessup weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jessup: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Jessup, MDPosted by
Jessup (MD) Weather Channel

Your 4-day forecast for Jessup

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jessup: Monday, May 17: Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;