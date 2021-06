Pizza Hut fans it is time to rejoice the return of a classic thin crust pizza that is all about the toppings. Which pizza you ask? It’s the return of The Edge!. According to a press release from Pizza Hut, just in time for summer 2021, they have decided to bring back one of their more iconic pizzas, especially for those of us who love thin crust! The Edge is a pizza that uses the same dough as the Thin ‘N Crispy pizza, which is a dough they have been using since the pizza chain first opened, and then takes things to the next level.