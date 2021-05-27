These Have To Be The Most Ridiculous Headlights Ever On An American Car
In America, for a very long time automotive designers were forced into using standardized headlight units. First round sealed beams, then rectangular ones, and often they got so bored with these that they just hid the lights altogether, often in very creative ways. In one particular case, though, I think you could argue that an automotive headlight designer just totally lost their shit, because of the existence of the 1980-1983 Lincoln Continental Mark VI and its optional Auxiliary Front Lamps.jalopnik.com