These Have To Be The Most Ridiculous Headlights Ever On An American Car

If you’re experiencing some less than stellar headlight performance, it could be more than just your bulbs. The lighting elements in your headlights obviously play the biggest role in this dynamic duo, but if you’re spending top dollar on new bulbs and seeing poor results, it could be time to adjust the aim of those headlights. Almost all cars have some capacity to adjust the aim of the headlight vertically (some even horizontally), so dust off your owner’s manual or head to your closest internet machine and find what tools you need to adjust your cockeyed lamps. Some cars require a flat or Phillips head screwdriver to turn the adjustment mechanism, but in the case of Jake’s 2004 Acura RSX Type-S, we need an 8 mm socket, socket wrench, and an extension.