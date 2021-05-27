Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

These Have To Be The Most Ridiculous Headlights Ever On An American Car

By Jason Torchinsky
Jalopnik
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn America, for a very long time automotive designers were forced into using standardized headlight units. First round sealed beams, then rectangular ones, and often they got so bored with these that they just hid the lights altogether, often in very creative ways. In one particular case, though, I think you could argue that an automotive headlight designer just totally lost their shit, because of the existence of the 1980-1983 Lincoln Continental Mark VI and its optional Auxiliary Front Lamps.

jalopnik.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pretty Lights#Bright Lights#Concept Cars#Car Parking#Auxiliary Front Lamps#Actual Headlights#Fake Headlights#Basic Round Headlights#Headlight Covers#Real Lights#Covered Lights#Beams#Eyes#Fake Versions#Normal#Automobilia#Automotive Designers#America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsInverse

The Ford F-150 lightning will be the most important car ever

If you talk to anyone involved in building or designing Ford pickup trucks, it won’t take long before the words “Built Ford Tough” come tumbling out. To be fair, it’s a great slogan: Just three syllables with a built-in narrative. First used in the late-1970s, it’s the rare tagline that has withstood the test of time. That’s appropriate because the Ford F-Series of pickups have been the best-selling vehicle lineup in America for more than 40 years. Any change would have considerable ramifications on the entire automotive industry.
CarsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Americans Have Been Driving These Cars for More Than 4 Decades

Throughout American automotive history, a select few cars have had the style, consistency, and staying power to qualify as true icons. While other models have come and gone, these iconic vehicles have been the choice of U.S. drivers for generations. These cars have become legendary for their design and their performance. Their manufacturers have also […]
Buying Carsyoursun.com

COLUMN: The best car deal I have ever made

I can’t remember every car I’ve owned. One reason for that is I’m getting old. Another reason is I have owned a whole bunch of cars. I’m not sure why. Maybe it’s because I have bounced back and forth between cars and trucks — needing trucks when I had a horse farm and later when I took horses to shows and cars when I wanted to travel cheap or liked their comfort.
BusinessJalopnik

What's The Most Overpriced Car?

I can’t help but scoff when I see a car on the road that I find disagreeable, for whatever reason. Maybe it’s too big, or too loud, or too flashy. Whatever criteria I’m using that morning, I tend to be a little judgmental, especially If I haven’t had any coffee. But nothing chafes me like cars that are overpriced. Rather, cars that I find are overpriced on top of these other negative qualities.
CarsFremont Tribune

Best LED Headlights

Bright headlights are an essential tool for night driving and help to illuminate wildlife, debris and oncoming traffic as well as navigate inclement weather and storms. About half of all fatal crashes in the U.S. occur in the dark, and more than a quarter occur on unlit roads, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a non-profit organization that rates new vehicles for their crashworthiness. Having LED headlights installed in your vehicle are a good way to ensure that the road ahead of you is lit with useful light. In fact, in IIHS’ rating includes a headlight evaluation and it cites LED lights as part of rapidly developing headlight technology.
CarsJalopnik

You Don't Have To Be Straight, But Your Headlights Should Be

If you’re experiencing some less than stellar headlight performance, it could be more than just your bulbs. The lighting elements in your headlights obviously play the biggest role in this dynamic duo, but if you’re spending top dollar on new bulbs and seeing poor results, it could be time to adjust the aim of those headlights. Almost all cars have some capacity to adjust the aim of the headlight vertically (some even horizontally), so dust off your owner’s manual or head to your closest internet machine and find what tools you need to adjust your cockeyed lamps. Some cars require a flat or Phillips head screwdriver to turn the adjustment mechanism, but in the case of Jake’s 2004 Acura RSX Type-S, we need an 8 mm socket, socket wrench, and an extension.
CarsAutoblog

Win a 1963 Jaguar E-Type, the most beautiful car ever made

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze. While looks may indeed be subjective, when someone like Enzo Ferrari calls a vehicle...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Top Gear America Tries to Find the Best Pickup Truck in America

Every country has it's national vehicle: Roadsters are quintessentially British, Italians have their exotic sports cars, the Japanese perfected the compact sedan, but America is all about the pickup truck. Americans buy more pickup trucks than anywhere else in the world, and the best-selling and most capable pickups are made right here. The Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado, and RAM 1500 have been the volume leaders in America for a considerable number of years, but which is the best out of the three? Performance and sales figures mean nothing to Top Gear America, though, so finding out which of these full-size pickup trucks comes out on top should be interesting.
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Prototype Caught Out In The Wild

It’s been nearly two weeks since the all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning was revealed in a rather spectacular fashion that followed months of spied prototypes, speculation, and leaks. But until now, we had yet to see a Ford F-150 Lightning prototype out driving around in the real world, at least one not covered in heavy camouflage. But now, we have a host of pictures to share that show exactly that.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

10 Ridiculous Special Edition And One-Off Cars

Automotive history is littered with amazing special editions based on heritage like the legendary BMW M3 CSL, the Subaru Impreza RB320, the Renault Clio Williams, or the Land Rover Defender Heritage Edition. However, those are carefully conceived and brilliantly executed cars that deserve their iconic status. The cars we're looking at here don't. These are the laziest and most cynical special editions ever conceived, all either verging on the ridiculous or fully committing to a concept with a complete lack of self-awareness. Sometimes comical, sometimes head scratching, and all of them absurd.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

Eternally for Sale, This 1996 Honda Accord Woodie Wagon Is a Weird Car With a Weirder Past

The "Wicked Wagon" keeps popping up for sale, though we're not really sure who's buying. The concept of using wood as a major structural component in automotive bodies was dead by the 1950s as all-steel construction became the norm. Cars into the 1970s sported fake woodgrain trim pieces recalling the general aesthetic, but the concept quickly became old hat past then. The concept has only become more dated since then, but that didn't stop someone from building a wood-trimmed 1996 Honda Accord—which is on sale for the astounding price of just $29,997, listed for sale on Duncan Imports and Classics.
CarsHighsnobiety

This $18 Million Bugatti Is the Most Expensive New Car Ever

Bugatti has been taking to Instagram a lot this month to tease the arrival of its new hypercar, "La Voiture Noire." The Chiron-inspired concept whip was first unveiled back in 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show as part of the brand's 110th anniversary. It's one-of-a-kind and valued at $18 million,...