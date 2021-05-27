Cancel
Yemassee, SC

Yemassee Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Yemassee (SC) Weather Channel
Yemassee (SC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Yemassee: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

Yemassee, SC
Yemassee (SC) Weather Channel

Sunday sun alert in Yemassee — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(YEMASSEE, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Yemassee. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Yemassee, SC
Yemassee (SC) Weather Channel

Your 4-day outlook for Yemassee weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Yemassee: Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Yemassee, SC
Yemassee (SC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Yemassee’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Yemassee: Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Hampton County, SCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hampton FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR ALLENDALE, BERKELEY, COLLETON, DORCHESTER AND HAMPTON COUNTIES At 927 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to locally heavy rainfall from showers and thunderstorms extending from Allendale and Hampton east to Moncks Corner. As much as 1.5 inches of rain has fallen in some areas over the past few hours. Although the heaviest rains have pushed east to the coast, the risk for minor flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas continues. Some locations that will experience flooding include Summerville, Goose Creek, Moncks Corner, Walterboro, Allendale, Hampton, Saint George, Givhans Ferry State Park, Ladson, Lake Warren State Park, Dorchester, Colleton, Varnville, Estill, Fairfax, Ridgeville, Saint Stephen, Cottageville, Harleyville and Brunson.