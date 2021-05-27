Thursday sun alert in Church Point — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Effective: 2021-05-12 01:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Acadia The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flood Warning for South Central St. Landry Parish in central Louisiana Northwestern Iberia Parish in south central Louisiana Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana West Central St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana North Central St. Mary Parish in south central Louisiana Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southeastern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Vermilion Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 138 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lafayette, New Iberia, Crowley, Abbeville, Jennings, Scott, Breaux Bridge, Rayne, Franklin, Carencro, St. Martinville, Jeanerette, Kaplan, Church Point, Welsh, Iota, Mermentau, Avery Island, Evangeline and Broussard.