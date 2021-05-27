Cancel
Church Point, LA

Thursday sun alert in Church Point — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Church Point (LA) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CHURCH POINT, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Church Point. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Church Point, LA
Daily Weather Forecast For Church Point

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Church Point: Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday, June 2: Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, June 3: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
3 ideas for jumping on Friday's sunny forecast in Church Point

Your 4-day outlook for Church Point weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Church Point: Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Acadia, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Acadia; St. Landry The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana West central St. Landry Parish in central Louisiana * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 444 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Branch, or near Church Point, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Church Point and Richard around 500 PM CDT. Eunice, Swords and Savoy around 515 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Acadia, Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana Southeastern Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana North central Vermilion Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 204 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lyons Point, or near Kaplan, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Lyons Point around 220 PM CDT. Indian Bayou around 230 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; Vermilion A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE...SOUTHEASTERN ACADIA AND NORTH CENTRAL VERMILION PARISHES At 517 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lyons Point, or near Crowley, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Crowley, Scott, Rayne, Duson, Maurice, Mire, Lyons Point, Indian Bayou, Ridge, Estherwood and Milton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Allen, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southeastern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 329 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Welsh, Kinder, Elton, Pine Island, Hathaway and Roanoke. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 55 and 60. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Acadia; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Louisiana...south central Louisiana and southwest Louisiana, including the following areas, in central Louisiana, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides and St. Landry. In south central Louisiana, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary and Upper St. Martin. In southwest Louisiana, Acadia and Vermilion. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today through Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts of 12 inches.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Acadia, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LAFAYETTE AND EAST CENTRAL ACADIA PARISHES At 534 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Rayne to near Ridge, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Scott, Rayne, Duson, Mire and Ridge. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 23:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Neches River Near Evadale ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * Until this evening. * At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 16.6 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Friday was 17.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 4.3 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding begins along the bayou with a few structures right along the bayou threatened. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 16.6 Fri 10 am CD 14.2 10.5 7.3
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Lafayette, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; St. Landry SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 746 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Egan, or near Iota, moving northeast at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Crowley, Rayne, Church Point, Iota, Cankton, Mowata, Branch, Richard, Maxie, Mire, Egan and Estherwood.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Acadia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 01:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Acadia The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flood Warning for South Central St. Landry Parish in central Louisiana Northwestern Iberia Parish in south central Louisiana Lafayette Parish in south central Louisiana West Central St. Martin Parish in south central Louisiana North Central St. Mary Parish in south central Louisiana Acadia Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southeastern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Vermilion Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 138 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lafayette, New Iberia, Crowley, Abbeville, Jennings, Scott, Breaux Bridge, Rayne, Franklin, Carencro, St. Martinville, Jeanerette, Kaplan, Church Point, Welsh, Iota, Mermentau, Avery Island, Evangeline and Broussard.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Acadia; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN CAMERON...SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON DAVIS...SOUTHWESTERN ACADIA AND NORTHWESTERN VERMILION PARISHES UNTIL 1030 PM CDT At 939 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mermentau to near Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge to near Cameron. Movement was east at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Crowley, Jennings, Cameron, Welsh, Lake Arthur, Gueydan, Mermentau, Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge, Grand Chenier, Klondike, Morse, Riceville, Wright, Thornwell, Lowry, Creole, Lyons Point, Gibbstown, Estherwood and Florence Landing.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 11:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; St. Landry; St. Martin FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. LANDRY, NORTHERN LAFAYETTE, NORTHWESTERN ST. MARTIN AND EAST CENTRAL ACADIA PARISHES At 1109 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have moved out of the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen earlier this morning. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lafayette, Catahoula, Scott, Breaux Bridge, Carencro, Arnaudville, Broussard, Sunset, Duson, Henderson, Grand Coteau, Cankton, Cecilia, Atchafalaya Welcome Center, Butte La Rose and Parks. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 91 and 126. Interstate 49 between mile markers 1 and 11. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, East Cameron, Iberia, Lafayette, Upper St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Acadia; East Cameron; Iberia; Lafayette; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN IBERIA SOUTHEASTERN CAMERON...SOUTHERN LAFAYETTE...SOUTHEASTERN ACADIA VERMILION AND WEST CENTRAL ST. MARTIN PARISHES UNTIL 1100 PM CDT At 1019 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Indian Bayou to 7 miles south of Wright to 6 miles west of Rockefeller Wildlife Range. Movement was east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lafayette, New Iberia, Crowley, Abbeville, Scott, St. Martinville, Kaplan, Rockefeller Wildlife Range, Forked Island, Intracoastal City, Pecan Island, Avery Island, Broussard, Youngsville, Erath, Delcambre, Maurice, Wright, Acadiana Regional Airport and Jefferson Island.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis, Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; Rapides; St. Landry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN RAPIDES...NORTHERN JEFFERSON DAVIS...EVANGELINE...NORTHWESTERN ACADIA...WESTERN AVOYELLES...NORTHWESTERN ST. LANDRY AND EASTERN ALLEN PARISHES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 918 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Esler Regional Airport to near Oakdale to Oberlin to Iowa. Movement was east at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Alexandria, Pineville, Eunice, Jennings, Oakdale, Ville Platte, Marksville, Bunkie, Mamou, Welsh, Iowa, Kinder, Basile, Oberlin, Iota, Glenmora, Elton, Cheneyville, Turkey Creek and Fenton. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Louisiana.