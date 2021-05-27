Thursday sun alert in Church Point — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Effective: 2021-05-14 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 23:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro Neches River Near Evadale ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * Until this evening. * At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 16.6 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Friday was 17.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 4.3 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding begins along the bayou with a few structures right along the bayou threatened. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 16.6 Fri 10 am CD 14.2 10.5 7.3