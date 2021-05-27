Cancel
Snow Hill, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Snow Hill

Snow Hill (NC) Weather Channel
Snow Hill (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Snow Hill: Thursday, May 27: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;

