Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, NC

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Jamestown

Posted by 
Jamestown (NC) Weather Channel
Jamestown (NC) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JAMESTOWN, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Jamestown (NC) Weather Channel

Jamestown (NC) Weather Channel

Jamestown, NC
85
Followers
470
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamestown, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Thunderstorms#Picnic#The Sun#Sun Thursday#Nws Data#Snacks#Gathering Sizes#Inspiration#Today#Experimentation#Jumping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Jamestown, NCPosted by
Jamestown (NC) Weather Channel

Jamestown Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jamestown: Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Jamestown, NCPosted by
Jamestown (NC) Weather Channel

Your 4-day outlook for Jamestown weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jamestown: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Jamestown, NCPosted by
Jamestown (NC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in Jamestown

(JAMESTOWN, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jamestown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Guilford County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Guilford; Randolph THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN DAVIDSON NORTHWESTERN RANDOLPH AND SOUTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central North Carolina. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Raleigh.
Davidson County, NCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davidson, Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davidson; Guilford; Randolph A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR EASTERN DAVIDSON...NORTHWESTERN RANDOLPH AND SOUTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES At 420 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over High Point, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include High Point, Thomasville, Archdale, Trinity, Pleasant Garden, Jamestown, Randleman Regional Reservior Marina and Oak Hollow Marina. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH