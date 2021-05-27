3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Jamestown

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davidson; Guilford; Randolph A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR EASTERN DAVIDSON...NORTHWESTERN RANDOLPH AND SOUTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES At 420 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over High Point, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include High Point, Thomasville, Archdale, Trinity, Pleasant Garden, Jamestown, Randleman Regional Reservior Marina and Oak Hollow Marina. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH