College Sports

Harcum College's Diverse Men's Soccer Team Punches Ticket to National Championship

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 4 days ago

Image via Harcum College.

The Harcum College men’s soccer team is a testament that soccer truly is the world’s game.

With a roster that features players from four different continents and a coach from across the pond, the Bears made program history last weekend with a 2-1 upset of Monroe College, the defending national champions and fourth-ranked team in the country, to punch its ticket to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Championship.

King Of Prussia, PA
MONTCO.Today is sharing Montgomery County's story as it unfolds every day with positive, upbeat content.

