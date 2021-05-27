Cancel
Lake Alfred, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Lake Alfred

Lake Alfred (FL) Weather Channel
Lake Alfred (FL) Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Lake Alfred: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

Effective: 2021-05-12 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Polk A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EASTERN POLK COUNTY At 440 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Lake Kissimmee, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Polk County.